HEALTH: Emergency room visits — when to go and what to expect at local hospitals

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians have hunkered down at home and only left for essential work, errands and medical care to help flatten the curve.
However, some people have taken social distancing a bit too far and have been avoiding hospitals entirely — even during legitimate emergencies. Healthcare workers want to make sure community members know when to seek emergency care – and that it’s safe to do so.
When Staying Home
Becomes Dangerous
“We interpret a decline in admissions as a sign that people are adhering to social distancing guidelines, but it’s also an indication that people might be afraid to enter a hospital under any circumstances right now, even dire ones,” said John Hardy, MD, cardiologist at UVA Cardiology, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System.
“It becomes a big problem when people experiencing signs of heart attacks or strokes decide not to seek emergency care,” Hardy added. “They’re endangering themselves and increasing their chances of dying from what could be a treatable incident.”
While virtual care and calls to providers have been a valuable resource for consultations and addressing minor issues, it can’t replace hands-on care for trauma and severe illness. Hardy stresses that patients should call 911 immediately if they are experiencing symptoms that could be life threatening, including:
nUnusual or intense chest pain that isn’t resolved within 5-10 minutes of taking an antacid
nStroke-like symptoms including transient weakness, temporary blindness or garbled speech
nSevere difficulty breathing which could indicate bacterial pneumonia or a viral infection, including COVID-19
Hardy also advises monitoring for high fevers that persist for longer than a day. “Patients don’t need to call an ambulance unless the fever is accompanied by cardiovascular or pulmonary concerns, but they should seek emergency care,” he said.
“Another thing to consider is ill patients who decide to ‘wait it out’ at home, and the risks they pose to others,” said Hardy. “By the time they seek emergency care, they could be severely ill and, at that point, are endangering themselves and everyone around them.”
What to Expect at the Hospital
To help ease patient fears, many hospitals, including Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, have implemented masking policies and temperature screenings for team members and patients, enhanced cleaning protocols, dedicated resources to infection prevention and introduced diligent monitoring practices.
For example, all patients are screened for COVID-19 in an isolated area before entering waiting rooms and common spaces. If a patient is suspected of having COVID-19, they are tested, monitored and asked to self-quarantine while waiting for results.
“The hospital is the most prepared place in the community,” said Hardy. “We have protocols to keep patients safe and hospital employees are trained on sterile techniques, which they are applying vigorously. Patients are unlikely to catch COVID-19 while at a hospital.”
Best Practices at Home
Patients experiencing medical emergencies should always visit the emergency room, where there are life-saving resources, technology and expertise that can’t be found at home. However, Hardy said there are things community members can do to help lower their chances of needing emergency room care. He advises, first and foremost, to continue an exercise routine and eat a balanced diet.
“Being socially distant doesn’t mean you can’t leave your house,” said Hardy. “Go outside and walk. Don’t use the pandemic as an excuse to avoid exercise or to eat poorly. Both of these behaviors can have negative effects on your cardiovascular health, and that’s important to maintain regardless of what’s going on in the world.”
Hardy also stressed the importance of keeping track of medications and being proactive about refilling prescriptions.
“If you have heart disease or diabetes, for example, withdrawal after running out of medication can sometimes cause an acute cardiovascular event,” Hardy said.
Those who are uncomfortable visiting a pharmacy should ask a friend or family member to pick up their medications. Many pharmacies are also now offering delivery options.
“Now more than ever, we want to do everything we can to keep ourselves healthy.” Hardy said. “Being on top of our prescriptions is one thing we have full control over.”
For updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the CDC website (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov). For the most up-to-date information from Culpeper Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus.
Information on Culpeper Medical Center can be found at novanthealthuva.org/locations/medical-centers--emergency-rooms/culpeper-medical-center.
