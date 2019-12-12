Each year the holiday season comes around with connotations of joy, togetherness and indulgence. There’s a reason we so often hear “eat, drink and be merry!” in December — this common theme for holiday parties and family gatherings tempts, and maybe even encourages, us to push our healthy eating habits aside and indulge cravings.
Throughout time, our social gatherings and celebrations have revolved around food. We’re just following traditions, right?
But according to Susan Strahan, MS, RD, a registered dietitian at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, the holidays can be a source of anxiety for people who are dieting, dealing with chronic conditions such as diabetes, struggling with food choices or have body image concerns.
Food and Anxiety
In addition to the stress of the season, food and eating add additional anxiety for many through the multitude of edible offerings. For example, parents who set you creamy dips and salty crackers to munch on, hosts that greet you with holiday spirits, and neighbors bearing gifts of homemade cookies and candies all have good intentions but may be unknowingly contributing to the anxiety many experience around holiday eating. We often don’t want to offend and take things just to be polite.
“Attending or even being invited to a gathering where there is an abundance of food and beverage can trigger stress, anxiety and feeling a loss ofcontrol for people who adhere to diet modifications, are trying to lose weight, or those who experience anxiety around eating,” said Strahan. “They may feel tempted by high-fat or high-sugar foods or believe they will receive unwanted attention if another guest comments on what they are or are not eating or drinking.”
However, there are ways to hack the holiday food-frenzy and maintain healthy eating habits at social gatherings!
Eat before you go.
“So many people approach holiday gatherings with the mindset of ‘I won’t eat all day so I can save my calories for the event,’” said Strahan. “This is not the best approach to have, especially if you’re trying to adhere to healthy eating guidelines.”
Instead of fasting before you go out, try balanced meals and snacks throughout the day to avoid becoming overly hungry before your event. Decide before you go whether or not you’ll be eating at the party and, if not, make sure you’ve eaten enough to feel full throughout the evening. If you do plan to eat, Strahan advises having a small snack that includes fiber and lean protein prior to the event, so you aren’t feeling ravenous and prone to overeating by the time the party starts.
Keep a glass of water in hand.
“When we’re socializing and distracted by conversation, we may drink and eat more than we intended,” said Strahan. “If you’re trying to avoid snacking mindlessly or gulping down cocktails, one of the simplest hacks is to have a glass of water in your hand. Adding a lemon or lime wedge the water can also work as a camouflage of sorts to help defray any comments from fellow party goers about why you aren’t drinking.”
Drinking water helps keep you hydrated and occupies your hands so you are not reaching for snacks and mindlessly consuming food and beverages.
Offer to bring a healthy side.
Preparing a tray of vegetables, a fruit salad or a favorite dish that meets your dietary needs helps give you control over what you munch on throughout the evening. Plus, potluck or not, your host will likely appreciate an extra side dish to help feed the crowd — just make sure to tell them what you’re planning to bring in advance.
