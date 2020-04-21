HEALTH: Keeping active while staying safe

Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health.
While many regulations are calling for individuals to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, that does not mean we can’t stay physically active. Everyone can experience the health benefits of physical activity.
The physical therapy and rehabilitation department of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center has some tips to help you stay healthy and active during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sit Less, Move More
Spend less time sitting. Even light activity can offset some of the risks of being sedentary. Get up during every commercial on TV and do an active chore or march in place. If possible, taking a walk outside is a great way to stay active and enjoy the benefits of fresh air and sunshine.
Exercise Recommendations
The American Heart Association recommends engaging in some type of activity for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week. This activity can have positive benefits to your health including:
- Lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia and Alzheimer’s, several types of cancer and some pregnancy complications
- Better sleep including improvements in insomnia and some types of sleep apnea
- Improved cognition including memory, attention and processing speed
- Less weight gain, obesity and related chronic health conditions
- Better bone health and balance, with less risk of injury from falls
- Fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety
- Better quality of life and sense of overall well-being
Activities
Even though local gyms may be closed and fitness classes may be canceled, there are still things that you can do at home to stay physically active. If you are unsure about starting a form of physical activity, try an exercise like brisk walking, which is both beneficial and safe for most people.
Indoor Activities:
- Put some music on and walk briskly around the house or up and down the stairs for 10 to 15 minutes, two to three times per day
- Dance to your favorite music
- Do an exercise video
- Use home cardio machines if you have them
Outdoor Activities (that should be done while maintaining social distancing):
- Walk around your neighborhood or go for a bike ride
- Play fetch with your dog
- Play active games with your family in your yard
- Do light gardening and lawn work
- Don’t go overboard with the yardwork or cleaning out the garage, though, as these things can result in increased aches and pains when done too aggressively. Remember: We are trying to keep everyone healthy, not cause any additional ailments.
Exercise is a great way to help manage stress and anxiety. If you have had some of your physical therapy appointments cancelled due to COVID-19, remember to work on your home exercise program (HEP). Simply doing your HEP may be enough to keep your pain at bay and maintain optimal function during this trying time. Stay strong, stay healthy and remember to wash your hands!
For updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. For the most up-to-date information from Novant Health UVA Health System, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus.
