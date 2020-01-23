Debunking myths and setting the record straight about flu season
We’re often too quick to assume the dreaded influenza virus is to blame for any wintertime sick days.
Flu is a likely suspect for any wintertime illness. The reason? Many of us don’t actually know much about the flu.
Nael Hasan, MD, emergency department medical director at Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, helps us set the record straight by debunking some common flu misconceptions.
Myth #1: The flu is just a bad cold
Reality: Body aches, runny noses and sore throats can be signs of either a cold or the flu, but with the flu these symptoms are usually much more dramatic and last longer. Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, congestion, chills, severe fatigue, body aches, headaches, sore throat, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms come on quickly, last up to a week and are often severe.
“About 100,000 Americans are hospitalized with the flu each year,” said Dr. Hasan. “It can become life-threatening, particularly in infants, elderly patients and those with compromised immune systems, but everyone should see a doctor if they show signs of dehydration, have a high fever and are experiencing difficulty breathing, severe dizziness or persistent vomiting.”
A cold, on the older hand, manifests in fewer, more mild symptoms and typically goes away in about a week.
Myth #2: Flu season is only during the winter
Reality: There’s a reason you see pharmacies and doctors’ offices promoting flu vaccines even before summer has ended. Flu season generally begins in November but can start at any point in the fall or winter and peak any time between December and March. In fact, in March of 2019, the Virginia Department of Health reported that Virginia was still classified as having widespread flu activity for the 11th straight week.
“Getting a flu shot in February or March is better than not getting a flu shot at all, although we strongly encourage patients to get their vaccinations early,” said Dr. Hasan.
Dr. Hasan also advised that the “summer flu” is a very real thing and the virus can strike even when the weather is hot. People who travel internationally should always pay close attention to any symptoms that appear since the flu peaks in different parts of the world during different times of year.
Myth #3: Flu shots are ineffective and can make you sick
Reality: This is a common misconception because some people feel under the weather for several days shortly after receiving their flu shot. This is the body’s immune system reacting to the vaccine, which actually means it’s responding appropriately.
“The vaccine isn’t 100 percent effective in preventing the flu, so there is still a chance of contracting the virus even with the vaccine, but some protection is always better than none,” said Dr. Hasan. “There are multiple types of influenza. Each year researchers create a new vaccine based on evidence of what the strongest strain is likely to be. If you are exposed to a different strain, you could still catch the flu, but your immune system will be stronger in fighting it.”
With flu season upon us, all of us should take precautions against exposure to the virus – and unknowingly transmitting it before symptoms begin to show. Washing your hands frequently, coughing and sneezing into a sleeve or tissue and, most importantly, making sure to get the flu shot are effective ways to make it out of flu season unscathed.
For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System services or to schedule an appointment for a flu shot, please visit novanthealthuva.org.
