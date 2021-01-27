Vaccinations are safe and it is important to continue practicing preventive measures as they are administered - Those were two major messages relayed by area health officials during a Jan. 27 virtual town hall hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
A deadly virus
Nael Hassan, Culpeper Medical Center’s emergency department director, noted that one in 13 Americans have been infected and the coronavirus was “the number one killer in America” during 2020.
Of the 100 million worldwide cases, he explained 25 million are in America.
“So that means we’re 0.4% of the whole world population but we have 25% of the world’s COVID cases,” Hassan said.
Out of those 25 million cases, 425,000 deaths have occurred, resulting in a 1.7% mortality rate. This, Hassan explained, is much deadlier than the flu, which had a 0.1% mortality rate with 34,000 deaths out of 35 million cases in the 2019-20 flu season.
Accentuating the severity, he noted coronavirus-related deaths during one week in January outnumbered the annual flu deaths.
“You’re talking about 17 times more deadly than flu last year,” he said.
Who is eligible to be vaccinated?
Those eligible to be vaccinated include:
- healthcare personnel
- long-term care facility residents
- frontline essential workers
- Individuals 65 or older
- Those between 16-64 with underlying health conditions.
- Residents in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District's director, noted that CDC guidelines state that the only individuals who should not get vaccinated are those who have experienced allergic reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine or any of the vaccine ingredients.
To get in line to be vaccinated, visit rrhd.org to complete a survey or call 540-308-6072.
Vaccination process is a ‘marathon, not a sprint’
Kartchner explained that the health district’s capability to administer vaccinations far exceeds the supply of vaccines. The district expects to receive about 2,000 weekly doses for the next two months while tens of thousands of citizens are in cue to be vaccinated. As of Jan. 27, the health district had administered 4,021 first doses of vaccines.
“Please be patient. We will get through this shortage together but it will take time,” Kartchner said.
With about 250 million Americans eligible to be vaccinated, about 10-15 million doses are produced weekly. Hassan explained this means it will take 15-20 weeks to get enough people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
While people are anxious to become vaccinated, Ooten said “this is a marathon, not a sprint” and “this is going to take some time.”
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel...we’re getting there. Please everyone, be patient. There's a lot of folks, a lot of boots on the ground working to get this done,” he said.
What is in the vaccine?
Fauquier Health Dr. Tam Ly said vaccines are composed of four ingredients: sugar, salt, mRNA and a lipid transport medium.
“That’s about it. There’s no preservatives in there...It’s a very safe vaccine,” she said.
Ly added that results from two independent studies found similar results in that the vaccines have 95% efficacy. To anyone concerned about the vaccines’ safety, she urged citizens to “look at the data and the studies” and “please do not look at social media to guide you in your decision-making process.”
Donna Staton, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center’s CEO/president, explained that health officials are attempting to “create one central source of truth in the community so there’s not confusion.”
She directed citizens to rrhd.org for more information regarding vaccines and the virus.
Side effects?
Ooten said he experienced “very, very mild side effects” after being vaccinated and felt a “little lethargic.”
“Within 24 hours of me receiving the first dose, I was a little bit tired, went to be a little early and that was pretty much it,” he said.
After being vaccinated, Ly said “I am doing fine.”
“I am anticipating the minor side effects that can come with it but so far I feel normal,” she said. “Even if I do develop any of these side effects, I know that my immune system is revving up and responding to the vaccine, which is a good thing.”
Noting that some people do not get flu vaccinations because they feel sick, Hassan said “it’s not that you’re getting sick, it’s that you’re having the appropriate immune response.” He explained second doses may come with more side effects, which is a sign it is working.
Just how long vaccines remain effective until an additional shot is needed remains unknown.
Safety precautions remain important
At times, Hassan said the hospital “was nearly full with COVID patients.” Still, he noted that none of the hospital’s frontline workers have gotten sick because they practiced safety precautions.
“Wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large groups, good ventilation, remaining outdoors. All of these things really matter. You can ask any frontline emergency worker if they’d ever go in and not wear a mask and they would say ‘absolutely not’ because the masks are what makes a difference...To give you an idea of why masks are effective, they block disease,” he said.
Even after being vaccinated, Kartchner said people should continue to follow all safety precautions. He explained it takes two weeks after being vaccinated for the body to build up antibodies.
“So you can become exposed just before or even after your vaccination and still come down with COVID-19,” he said.
