Heat shelter delaying opening

Due to a lack of volunteers, the heat shelter located in Culpeper will no longer open on Nov. 27.
The opening date for the Heat Shelter will now be Dec. 4.
Without volunteers for meals and chaperones at the shelter, they may not be able to open at all this season.
The shelter will be able to accommodate up to 20.
FHN Coordinated Entry (540-724-6630) will be our entry point. They will create and maintain a list of those in need. They will support with paperwork, and when they have an opening, they will tell them to notify people to let them know they can come. Based on this, they will not be taking drop-offs at this time – all will need to contact Foothills first.
Signup via: https://www.carecalendar.org// Login> 200420, Code > 5365.
Questions or concerns can be emailed to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com.
You can also call Nancie Howden, Chairperson CWHS, at 248-877-0845 between 9-9 p.m."
