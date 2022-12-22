Heat shelter struggles to find volunteers

Forced to delay this season’s opening due to lack of volunteers, the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter appeals to residents to step in.
“We are a volunteer organization and cannot operate without the support of the community,” said Chairperson of the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Nancie Howden of Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Historically, the shelter has opened the Sunday after Thanksgiving, but was forced to push back its opening date to Dec. 8.
“Finding support to make meals has not been as difficult as finding chaperones,” Howden explained. “Historically, our main support came from various churches (but) since COVID, their memberships have dropped and people have aged into a higher-risk group. Thus (it) seems less people are willing to go out into an area that could cause them to get sick.”
Finding chaperones has been “somewhat an issue” since the 2019-2020 season, she said, but has only grown.
However, Howden said, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason why, be it people are unwilling, don’t fully understand the need or perhaps something else.
The warming shelter is open seven days a week. Guests come in at 5:30 p.m. where dinner and a bed are provided. The town shuttle picks up at the Depot downtown at around 5 p.m. and drops off at the shelter in the morning. On the weekends, the shelter provides a van that offers pickup and drop off. Guests leave at 7 a.m.
Chaperones can come for dinner or get to shelter by 7:15 p.m. After lights out at 10 p.m., chaperones are given a room to sleep in, which has two beds and a monitor of several camera angles. In the morning, they make coffee, breakfast and wake guests to make sure they leave before locking up at 7:30 a.m.
If they use the food they have on hand, the shelter needs about four people to make dinner and lunches for the guests and about one or two chaperones per night to supervise guests. As the guest volume is low, Howden explained, the shelter can run with only one chaperone but two are better incase issues arise, “which so far this year has been limited.”
The shelter has up to two staff members that are there nightly to support volunteers as well as work with guests other needs like showers, cleaning laundry and connecting them with community services.
Everyone from couples, families, companies, church groups and other social groups offer their time to help as no special skill sets are needed.
The shelter, Howden said, opened primarily for housing insecure single males that were unable to stay at existing shelters for families, women and children. The facility has room for 29 - 20 men and nine women. In 2019-2020, it was averaging 23 people per night with 63 people served that year, she continued. Some guests stay one night and others a few or even more.
Questions should be directed to the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter’s Facebook page or by stopping by St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 1100 N. Main Street, Culpeper after 5:30 p.m.
Those wishing to volunteer can do so by going online to carecalendar.org, ID 200420, Code 5365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.