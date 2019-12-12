Joycelyn Barkers-Woode was told early on in her career she had “heaven’s touch.”
She took that praise and used it as inspiration for her spa, Heavens Touch, located at 1200 Sunset Lane in Culpeper.
There’s a certain energy in the room as you walk into Heavens Touch. It’s a spiritual, positive feeling - as each room used in the spa has a name tag above it in Barkers-Woode’s native language. An immigrant from Ghana, she has words like Ayanye - which means kindness - strategically placed over every room. It gives a wholesome feel to the entire spa experience.
She picked out colors for a certain reason for each room, naming them from her Christian background.
“What got me into this, originally I liked taking care of people and when I immigrated from Ghana to here I wanted to be a nurse,” Barkers-Woode said. “The most rewarding part of being a CNE was giving my patients a bath and rubbing them down with lotions. Then I went back to school and became a massage therapist. It’s the most rewarding thing.”
She originally opened in downtown Culpeper but as her clients needs grew, she knew she needed to expand. Now on Sunset Lane, she and her staff of seven offer full spa services - facials, waxing, body wraps, eyelash extensions, a sauna room, a salt room, all organic skin care from Hungary and packages and memberships.
For Christmas, Heavens Touch is offering Christmas packages. One example is the Package 5 which includes a Holiday Refresh, a 1 hour custom massage, a 1 hour facial of your choice and Heavenly Aromatherapy included in both sessions. $180 value for $140 savings of $40. Other specials are available on www.heavenstouchrelax.com.
Her staff is knowledgeable and inviting.
Ashley Frobert, esthetician, trained at AVEDA Institute in Houston and is an encyclopedia of skin care information.
“I had really bad skin going through college and I was trying to figure out what to do - I didn’t even know this was a career until I started to search for what I could do for my skin,” Froberg said. “I just fell in love with it. I’m all about treating the body as a whole.”
She praised the spas treatments, including the Halotherapy. Halotherapy is an alternative treatment that involves breathing salty air. Dry salt therapy, or halotherapy, is a holistic, drug free, natural therapy using salt to promote better breathing, healthier skin, sounder sleep, improved physical fitness and endurance and overall wellness. Dry salt therapy also helps to alleviate symptoms of many respiratory and skin conditions.
Froberg said that a 30 minute treatment equals about three days spent at the beach.
“It’s a great preventative as you’re going into this season,” Froberg said.
Jaqueline Mills, esthetician, trained in Germany and has previously owned her own spa. She said the client first aspect at Heavens Touch is what sets it apart. She said more and more people are making self care a priority.
“We’re finally catching up with the Europeans,” Mills said. “A facial or spa treatment isn’t something once a year, they’re actually making it a lifestyle. People are using this as a personal escape. People can come here and find their own happy place.”
Maggie Fulcher, masseuse, said clients come for many different types of massage. They offer
sports massage, deep tissue, cranial sacral, prenatal, Swedish massage, cupping, trigger point, foot reflexology and a Detoxification/Lymph system.
Froberg said the other popular treatment is the facial. They do a deep cleansing of the skin, analyze it, exfoliate it to get rid of dead skin cells, do a facial massage and then finish with a mask.
“It’s not a smell good, feel good treatment,” Mills said. “It actually changes the physical appearance of your skin by nourishing and feeding it.”
Heavens Touch also offers a membership for $65 a month, which includes a one hour massage or a facial.
It’s a service that Mills said people are realizing is something they need.
“That’s why the whole spa business was created years ago in Europe, it became a lifestyle,” Mills said. “We’re starting to realize this type of business is as necessary as having a plumber, it’s not just a luxury. “To me, it’s a spirit led spa. It caters to what people need and we do care about the people who come in here. We genuinely care about people.”
