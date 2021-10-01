Life has many necessary, yet unpleasant tasks that rudely pop up on our weekly calendars. It is an easy list for most of us that includes income tax deadlines, trips to the DMV, doctor visits, trips to amusement parks, mechanic visits for dashboard lights, and of course visits to the dentist.
Before I pick on dentistry (they certainly like picking)—let me add these disclaimers. I enjoy maintaining a healthy smile and I can say that my current dentist is wonderful. My best friend is also a highly regarded dentist. However, I only fly-fish, drink rum, and puff on cigars with him. Both are amazing professionals in a profession that only recently has evolved from a medieval dungeon.
Gone are the days of my youth when a grumpy old orthodontist dug around in my open mouth tightening a twisted array of wires and metal bands. I was an elementary school metal head with enough hardware in my mouth to counter my snaggle-toothed Scottish genetics. I listened to Black Sabbath on my earphones.
One memory that stands out is having what seemed like metal fishing leaders (the kind used on
barracudas) hanging out of my yap before all the twisting and snipping finished the job.
The entire experience reminded me of something familiar—maybe it was too many episodes of the Twilight Zone. All the hands inside my mouth made me feel like a freshly caught fish. I laughed around the gloved hands and marveled at the karmic penance I was suffering.
For years, this little mental theater has delighted me in the middle of a root canal, a crown, and
countless cleanings. Nearly every dental hygienist seems to get a laugh out of it. It is easy to laugh when you are holding a person’s lip like a Bill Dance bass.
After a dental cleaning I always have more sympathy for the fish I catch. I am sure the fish feel a bit worried as I pose them for Instagram hero-shots. I bet fish probably do not care that I caught them on a fly rather than a jitterbug. As the fish worries about breathing or a possible fatal dip in hot cooking oil, I bet it feels like me—trapped in a dentist chair listening to the hygienist wax on about flossing, vacations, lunch, or parenthood.
The tools are not that different either really. I bet the average fly-fisherman has just as many sets of grippers, clippers, pilers and pointy things. Did you know dentists are usually very good fly fishermen? Why? Dentists can afford all the cool gear and take exotic trips to faraway waters.
Your Skittle addiction, cigar stains and coffee habit make dentistry a profitable profession. Remember when we used to just whine about simple things? The list is endless now.
In every tough spot in life, it is healthy to add a dash of humor. When the hygienist asks if you like bubble gum or cotton candy flavored toothpaste it is ok to tell her they both are horrible. Most hygienists have a good sense of humor, imagine explaining flossing to a middle-aged man every day.
We should appreciate the work they put into chipping plaque off a set of choppers that resemble a Mako shark. Here is a deep quote for dentists to hang on the wall. People can read it as the drill hums.
“What do people mean when they say, ‘I am not afraid of God because I know He is good’? Have they never even been to a dentist?” — C. S. Lewis.
Sin, pride, procrastination, and neglect have a way of building up like plaque.
Go visit your favorite dentist. They need a good laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.