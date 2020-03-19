As the COVID-19 coronavirus shuts down everything from schools to church services to dine-in restaurant service, many local government and service organizations are helping to ease the burden on those most affected by the disruption in day-to-day life.
Drive-through breakfast, lunch for all CCPS students
Culpeper County Public Schools is offering drive-through breakfast and lunch service for all CCPS students at Emerald Hill Elementary School, Pearl Sample Elementary School, and Sycamore Park Elementary School. Breakfast service will be from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In addition, Culpeper Human Services will be offering breakfast and lunch service to the youth of Culpeper County at the Galbreath-Marshall Building. Breakfast service will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children must be present to receive meals.
Salvation Army helping to fight cabin fever
As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, the Salvation Army is helping kids treat cabin fever, and providing safe access to food and commodities.
The Salvation Army is delivering boxes of fun to treat children for cabin fever. Each box contains art supplies, board games, activity sheets, candy, and children’s devotions. Volunteers will build the boxes on Thursday, March 19, and Lieutenant Rachel Martin will deliver boxes of fun to the first group of children on Thursday afternoon.
The first target population are children who participate in The Salvation Army’s weekly children’s program, Youth Downtown. Next week families in need will be able to pick up boxes of fun from The Salvation Army pantries while supplies last.
The Salvation Army pantries provide free food and commodities to clients one on one. This method is especially helpful to those who would like to avoid large crowds. Our social worker cleans the client area every hour. The Culpeper pantry in The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service is at 133 E. Culpeper St., next to Uncle Elder’s BBQ, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Culpeper Human Services offering help to many groups
SNAP applications may be obtained at Culpeper Human Services located at 1835 Industry Drive, Culpeper, or on-line at www.CommonHelp.gov or staff will mail one to people the same day they request it.
An application may also be filed through the DSS Call Center at (855)635-4370. Culpeper Human Services encourage sanyone in need of supplemental food assistance to submit an application for evaluation of eligibility.
Culpeper Human Services opened a central operations center and be the central point of contact for those needing emergency assistance in the County of Culpeper. They must be a Culpeper resident to participate.
The contact number will be the same as the First Call for Help phone at (540) 229-3816. During the next two weeks, call this number if you need food or other assistance. The phone will be answered during the workweek from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The central operations center will also take calls at (540) 727-0372, extension 443 for anyone in the community wishing to help or to volunteer so that it has a central registry of volunteers in the event of the need to have people assist with food distribution/delivery.
Culpeper Human Services is asking that anyone wishing to make a donation for food to those in need, to donate to the Culpeper Food Closet, located at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. To make a monetary donation, please make a check payable to Culpeper Food Closet and mail to P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, Va. 22701. To donate money for personal hygiene items, diapers, wipes, toilet paper, and other items or for homeless assistance, send a check payable to Culpeper Human Services and in the memo note First Call for Help Virus response at P. O. Box 1355 Culpeper, Va. 22701. If necessary, an additional food drop-off site may be announced at a later date.
With the temporary closing of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Culpeper Senior Center, due to coronavirus concerns, we want to ensure that all Seniors in our community continue to receive meals on a weekly basis.
Current Home Delivered Meal recipients will not be having any changes to their deliveries. These changes will only apply to individuals who were previously receiving meals at our Culpeper Senior Center.
Culpeper Human Serviceswill be delivering meals on Thursdays beginning March 19. This delivery will be equivalent to five meals.
RRCS Transportation staff will bring meals to the Culpeper Senior Center for members who would like to pick them up at the Senior Center at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. They will then proceed with deliveries to the members’ home who do not wish or are unable to pick up their meals.
Town of Culpeper makes adjustments
The Town of Culpeper will continue with scheduled Committee and Council Meetings but some meetings may be canceled if the topics are not time-sensitive, according to Town Manager Christopher Hively.
By law these meetings are open to the public but as a courtesy to the public and to minimize potential exposure during this pandemic response, comments may be sent to the Town in advance of the meeting and read into the record by the Clerk of Council. Comments may be mailed or E-mailed, attention Clerk’s Office, ClerksOffice@culpeperva.gov.
The town also closed the Visitor Center, primarily due to the low volume of visitation at this time. In addition, all Museum of Culpeper History programs and events scheduled from now through Friday, April 3, will be canceled or postponed. These include our Gallery Talk, Museum Jam, and children's programs. Visit Facebook for updates and new dates. All other town offices remain open to the public but access beyond the lobby is restricted as a social distancing measure to protect both the public and staff.
The Town Treasurer’s office remains available to support the public and can be reached during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday by calling (540) 829-8220, or by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.