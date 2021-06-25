Farm Credit of the Virginias recently announced Tracy Henry has assumed the position of Business Service Specialist at the Culpeper branch.
Henry joins the organization with more than three decades of experience performing a wide array of administrative duties.
Henry was born and raised in Orange County, which she still calls home. She is no stranger to the agriculture industry having grown up on a beef cattle farm where her family raised primarily Black Angus cattle. She has been an active leader in her community as a volunteer and parent advisor for 4-H, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She has also been active with the Farm
Bureau’s Women’s Committee and serves as a member of the Orange Baptist Church, where she has been active as a Sunday school teacher and assists with the nursery.
Henry spent more than 32 years working for State Farm Insurance, where she worked in everything from accounting to data processing.
“I am most excited about bringing my great customer service skills, my positive attitude and of course a smile to Farm Credit,” Hardy said. “I am also looking forward to working with the outstanding team and learning more about the association.”
In her spare time, Henry enjoys spending it with family, friends, visiting wineries, reading books, working outdoors and canning in the summer.
“We are excited to have Tracy join our team,” Branch Manager Becky Ramsey said. “She comes with a connection to the agricultural community and a background in professional service. Her smiling face and helpful attitude will serve our borrowers well.”
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides more than $1.8 billion in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them.
As part of a nationwide network, it is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and have been for over 100 years. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm through its constant commitment to competitive lending, expert financial services and for facilitating and sharing knowledge and resources through the Farm Credit Knowledge Center.
For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.
