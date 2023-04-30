Hidden gem: Book store to open in downtown Culpeper

Hidden in downtown Culpeper, Spelled Ink will be a haven for book lovers for the first time in a long time.
“It's exciting to bring a book store to a town that doesn’t have one,” said Spelled Ink Owner Heather Griffin. “We’re believers in bringing literacy to towns without the means.”
Opening their second location at 138 N. Main Street on April 28-29, owners Griffin and Cindy Pagan began with a pop-up shop in Orange before transitioning into a more permanent location on the town’s main street. It was when Pagan was approached by a Culpeper realtor that they learned of the small sublet space.
“We jumped at it,” Griffin said.
The pair plan on having a soft opening on April 28 and celebration on April 19 with face painters, local authors and visits from princesses. Festivities are planned for noon-3 p.m. but the shop will be open until 6 p.m.
Access to the shop is in the back of the building through a white door. The shop consists of two rooms with floor to ceiling books and murals over every wall, painted by Pagan. Not only does the shop have books, but also handmade gifts, key chains, books by local authors and more.
One element the pair are hoping to bring to the new location are the various clubs, events and classes they host in Orange. One of their most popular clubs is for manga, which are comics or graphic novels from Japan. Customers, Griffin said, range from adults to families to teens.
“Culpeper has just been blowing up and expanding and progressing so quick,” Griffin said. “We’re excited to get in on it and be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.