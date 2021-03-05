It is a high school football season like none other, as the Culpeper County High School Blue Devils’ opening game kicked off in late February underneath Tuesday (not Friday) night lights before a limited crowd gathered in bleachers that were not so crowded.
While football necessitates close contact collisions in a time of social distancing, CCHS Head Football Coach James Ford said the Blue Devils’ staff has done everything possible to implement safety measures.
During preseason workouts, Ford explained the team was separated into small groups that worked out together to encourage spacing. During practices, he said the players wear face coverings at all times when they are not participating in drills. Additionally, all practice drills are 15 minutes or less and a rotating bunch of footballs are constantly cleaned and sanitized by coaches.
It is a young Blue Devils squad attempting to navigate this unusual season together.
When CCHS took the field on Feb. 23 for its first game against Fauquier High School, it was the first varsity snap for about 80% of the team. To top that off, it was also the first time the team saw full-speed live-action as there were no preseason scrimmages this year.
Still, the Blue Devils managed to hang in there, going into halftime tied 0-0. Unfortunately, Ford said a series of mistakes ultimately led to the Blue Devils’ defeat
While the team’s young age has allowed several underclassmen to assume leadership roles, Ford explained the Blue Devils’ key leaders are the seniors (Austin Lentz, Joseph Crenshaw, Riley Harrison, Cameron Lacy, Joseph Holland, Darnell Henderson, Garrett Elkins, Bracken Hibbert, Stewart Jones and James Jeffries).
With only six games, the regular season will be over in the blink of an eye.
To make the playoffs, a team must finish either first or second in its region.
