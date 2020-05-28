High schools to hold limited 'Graduation 2.0' in mid-June

Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools will hold limited individual graduation ceremonies in mid-June, with access limited to graduates and their families at reserved times.
Rob Hauman, Culpeper County Schools Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, told the School Board last week that starting June 15, June 15-19 individual seniors will be invited to receive their diploma, walk across the stage, pose for photographs at a scheduled family-specific time while observing social-distancing rules.
“Obviously the impact of COVID-19 has been significant on the class of 2020, traditional spring sports, the prom, graduation — all these special events were canceled,” Hauman said. “In partnership with Culpeper Media, we presented the virtual graduations on the 15th and 16th; with the exception of the glitch at the beginning of the Eastern View ceremony, they were well-received and they continue to be available for parents to watch around the clock.”
“The one big ‘however’ that we have with virtual ceremonies is that we don’t give students the opportunity to cross the stage and turn the page and move on to the next chapter of their life,” he said.
Although Culpeper County Schools had planned to conduct a traditional ceremony later in the summer, time doesn’t appear to be on its side. “As we now, Phase Three [reopening] at this point could be as many as nine to 12 weeks away, placing it in July or early August possibility,” Hauman said. “With June and July opportunities for large gatherings unlikely, and based on the success that other school divisions have had with scheduled individual graduations, we started planning for a similar experience.”
The ceremonies will take place June 15-19, as long as the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Culpeper Director of Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten continue to give the OK. Each campus will remain closed that week. Hauman is calling it “graduation 2.0.”
Stevensburg District School Board member Marshall Keene was holding out hope for a full graduation ceremony in July or August. “There are so many different numbers out there as far as Phase One and Phase Two, Phase Three, what’s the hurry to do this in June when the possibility in July that we could have a much, much larger gathering?” he asked. “What’s the hurry to do it in July versus July?”
But Hauman and Culpeper County Schools Superintendent Anthony Brads said many students are moving on with their lives, and schools need to get ready for the next academic year. “The concern was if we even lose the opportunity in July and it becomes August at the time, we are trying to start a new school year,” Hauman said. “That’s [graduates’] opportunity for a vacation, they’ve started college or they’ve already gone to boot camp or whatever it might be … that, and in conjunction with what we’ve been hearing from family is, they’re ready to turn the page as well.
“The principals are getting a sense that it’s time to wrap things up so that we can move on to the next phase,” he added. “What we have is ahead of us is a pretty significant endeavor if we don’t open up on time. I think we’re going to need all hands on deck in order to do that.”
Brads said that principals are getting word from graduates and their families to turn the page.
“Certainly, it’s important that they get their diplomas,” he said. “I wouldn’t use the word ‘urgency,’ but those kids do want paper diplomas.”
Since the district does not plan to mail diplomas, Culpeper high schools are planning to use that week for students to get their physical certificates, as well as turn in any uniforms and school-issued Chromebooks. “We would like to move forward, we would like to turn the page, we would like to give students this opportunity,” Brads said.
There’s still one caveat to the mid-June ceremonies since as of May 26, Culpeper has had 638 total cases of COVID-19, 47 hospitalizations and six deaths. “That’s hoping that the hot spot that is Culpeper County hasn’t gotten worse, so that we can still do that,” Brads said.
