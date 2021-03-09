The Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department has scheduled a temporary power outage operation in Highpoint Subdivision.
The power outage operation will consist of performing repairs on a transformer supplying power to the Highpoint, Magnolia Green, and Leaflin Lane subdivisions. This outage will commence Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. weather permitting. Reader boards will be placed at the entrances of the areas that will be affected.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-8165.
