March is National Women’s History Month. Started in 1987, Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society. March 8 is also International Women’s Day.
As I engaged in research about the women of Culpeper, I wondered: perhaps I should write of the women of national fame?
I could tell you about George Washington’s sister, Betty Lewis, who died while visiting her daughter who lived near Stevensburg and was buried on the property. Or I could mention Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross who served her first field duty in Culpeper after the 1862 Battle of Cedar Mountain.
Then again, maybe it would be more interesting to hear about Ellen Lewis Herndon who was born at her uncle, Dr. Brodie Herndon’s house on Main St. and would later become Mrs. Chester Arthur. “Nellie” Arthur would die before her husband became the 21st president of the United States.
I was determined to stay true to the women who called Culpeper home. Two striking women come to mind: “Jack” Stearns and Ruby Beck. Despite their very different backgrounds they possessed similar characteristics: determination, resilience, and ingenuity.
Edith “Jack” Stearns-Gray, born in 1891, grew up in Brandy Station at the historic estate known as Farley. “Jack” was an undaunted free spirit, dining with Teddy Roosevelt at the White House; loving horses and refusing to ride side saddle. A voice for women’s rights, she helped steer the suffrage movement in Culpeper. But she is best remembered for her unquenchable quest for flying.
By 1912, she had already caught the “flying” bug and while in NY she approached a fellow by the name of George Gray, trained as an aviator in the Wright Brothers School of flying. He was in town with an air show and she offered him $50 to take her for a ride. He refused, saying it was too dangerous for a woman and that was not nearly enough money. Jack figured it was the woman thing; she dressed in a masculine-looking riding habit, showed up at the airfield and wrote Gray a check for $50. Later that afternoon she was setting new records as the first woman to fly over the Adirondacks. George Gray never cashed the check and in 1913, they were married.
Jack was the first woman from Virginia to ride in an airplane and the first to take off in an airplane from Virginia soil. Jack and George became a barn storming duo performing up and down the East Coast in a plane named “Up.”
Following WWI, Jack published her memoirs of the first days of aviation titled “Up,” A True Story of Aviation.
Ruby Harrison Beck, an African American, was born to poverty in Madison County, VA in 1909. Though their circumstances were very different, Ruby and Jack shared a vision, a determination to succeed despite the obstacles.
Married in 1936, she worked as a beautician, cook, and house keeper often juggling multiple jobs in order to put her son and daughter through college. Mrs. Beck’s own education ended at the third grade and one of her highest achievements was the education of her two children, both college graduates, one retired as a Colonel from the military, the other became a CPA.
Ruby never lost sight of her dream to own her own restaurant. In 1964, at the age of 55, Mrs. Ruby Beck defied all odds, bought a less than desirable piece of land on route 29 south and built what would become a highly successful restaurant business. The Boxwood House, as it was known, was an integrated establishment from staff to guests and served the best rolls you would ever put in your mouth.
In 1971, Ruby Beck’s success garnered her the coveted, “Virginia Small Businessman of the Year Award.” Ruby was the first woman in Virginia, only the 2nd woman nationally and the first minority business owner in the South to receive the prestigious award. Ruby retired at 75.
