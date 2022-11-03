The Right the Record project unveiled six plaques on Oct, 29, showcasing the overlooked history of African American heritage and proprietorship in downtown Culpeper.
In order to bring to light the forgotten history of Culpeper, the Right the Record project set up six plagues with QR codes that lead to information about the shops’ previous owners.
After opening the morning with a prayer, was followed by speeches from all the officers of the African American Heritage Alliance.
“Over a century ago, until the 1980s, this area was once a very prosperous, thriving, and vibrant African American community district,” said Vice President Michelle Tutt.
“People will want to know its history,” said Secretary and Treasurer Simone Logan. “All history- the good, the bad, and the complicated.”
In 1902, almost half of the owners of Culpeper’s businesses were black, Logan continued.
Jennings Lunch and Pool Room, Lightfoot Building, Barbers Medical Office, Homes-Taylor Building, Skinny Love’s Barber Shop, the Macoy Building and Marshall Funeral Service were exhibited during the tour.
Many attendees had their own stories about interacting with many of the business owners.
Dr. Elijah Barber was a very prominent and established practitioner for nearly 60 years in his East Davis Street office. Stories about him flowed throughout the day.
“I remember going to see him as a little girl, and I remember him coming to my house,” Tutt recalled.
Many also remembered the Homes-Taylor Building fondly. The establishment provided insurance to African Americans in a time when it was nearly impossible for them to get it anywhere else.
Founder of Right the Record and Interim President of the African American Heritage Alliance, Zann Nelson, discussed the origins of Right the Record
“Two years ago, I decided to give this name so that people didn’t see the projects that we did as a one off,” she explained.
Her goal for this project is to spread awareness about African American heritage in a positive and collaborative way.
In fact, the work for Right the Record is far from over. Nelson disclosed that there are other places in town aside from East Davis street that are rich with African American Heritage “like at the theater.” She mentioned plans for expanding this project beyond the town of Culpeper.
Right the Record has expressed their dedication in telling everyone’s stories.
“The Facebook page is a platform where they can add their stories” Logan added, encouraging those with similar stories to speak out.
An email sign up list was available to participants, as a way for them to get involved with the program. Though anyone who wishes to get involved can follow their Facebook page to stay updated, and go on the self-guided walking tour downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.