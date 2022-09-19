All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School.
"There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read.
Town of Culpeper Police released a statement on social media at around 2 p.m., stating the sheriff's office was investigating a threat at EVHS, but that there was no credible danger. The schools were being put on lockdown until further notice out of an abundance of caution.
The statement received dozens of shares on social media once posted, causing parents and others to speculate about a possible fatalities.
Moments later, the sheriff’s office released its own statement, explaining the investigation stemmed from an unconfirmed report of an active shooter and confirmed there to be no injuries.
About 25 minutes later, the sheriff's office began to release students from lockdown while EVHS students were relocated by bus to the Culpeper Sports Complex to board their respective buses.
On Sunday night, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office indicated it was. investigating a “vague threat” against Liberty High School for Monday's school day.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release Sunday night that while the threat could not be “directly connected” to the Bealeton school, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school Monday.
A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Monday morning the threat was found to be "not credible."
