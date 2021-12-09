Mark Winburn started bladesmithing about eight years ago as a hobby with a small propane forge and an anvil from Harbor Freight. With the new year on the horizon, however, plans to incorporate Winburn Steel as business have begun.
“I’ve always been interested in this stuff,” Winburn said. “The last several years it kind of grew really fast because I started getting better equipment and doing more challenging projects.”
Equipment grew from a single hand-held hammer to using more advanced equipment such as press and power hammer.
Winburn, who has worked full time at SWIFT Inc. in Culpeper for 35 years, calls this venture a “stress relief hobby.”
As he developed and honed his skills despite having no formal training, Winburn’s son, Dale, took the fire, forge and hammer himself.
“Initially, he (Dale) was just doing things with me on the weekends, but then he kind of fell in love with it as well,” Winburn said.
The pair are in the process of building a dedicated shop on Winburn’s property as they plans to legitimize their hobby come to fruition.
“For myself, I was looking at it as a retirement business, but he (Dale) wants to make it a business as well.”
Dale, Winburn continued, intends to make it his full time job when the building is completed as he brings his artistic talents to his work as a bladesmith.
“He’s gotten much better than I am with this stuff.”
The pair have made everything from hunting and everyday carry knives to recreating historical swords and daggers including a ring guard sword and a Scottish Dirk.
Apart from its Damascus blade - a mixture of different steels that give it its wavy look, the Dirk, a thrusting or stabbing dagger, also has a hand carved handle and brass fittings. Swords like that take about three weeks to make, Winburn said.
When the business launches, Winburn sees the pair steering more towards recreating commission-based historical blades to sell to collectors.
To see more of the Winburns’ work, go online to www.facebook.com/WinburnSteel
