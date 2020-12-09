The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association members are wishing you and yours a happy and safe holiday season. Here are a few safety tips we would like to pass along.
First a few tips about Christmas tree and candle safety in your home.
Did you know that one in five Christmas tree fires are caused by a heat source being too close to the tree? Please make sure your tree is three feet away from any heat source (radiators, space heaters or fireplaces). If you like a tree that lasts all season long you may wish to consider using a fire-retardant artificial tree.
If you are using a real tree, please ensure it is watered daily and take it outside when it has become too dry. Did you know that you can make a fire-retardant solution for your live tree? The USDA Forrest Service has a recipe and other live tree safety tips listed here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5341325
Did you know that over one-third of fires starting from home decorations involve candles? Remember to keep candles 12 inches or more away from anything that burns and to not leave them unattended. Think about using battery operated candles.
For safety tips related to COVID-19 and holiday gatherings, the CDC has the following recommendations on their website to keep in mind:
“The risk of COVID-19 spreading at events and gatherings increases as follows:
Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.
More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear masks, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”
See you in the New Year!
