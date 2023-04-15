Home sweet home: Garam Masala opens downtown Culpeper

A displayed food trailer serving authentic Indian and Chinese food has found a home behind one of Culpeper’s staple gourmet food and cheese shops.
Garam Masala owner and cook Avinash Chand thrived as a chef in the D.C. area prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With funds becoming sparse, a family friend suggested moving to her property on Browntown Road in Culpeper to “refresh” his mind and perhaps start his own business.
Although Chand wasn’t sure how community members would take the offered cuisine, he and co-owner Mine Dai, also known as Mindy, took a chance and put everything into the food trailer.
Even with plans of opening the trailer rolling, goals for the property remained much larger. Sitting on 26 acres, the pair intended to jumpstart a farm-to-table operation with a greenhouse and animals like chickens and rabbits.
Their aim was to help the community via fresh food at a reasonable price via permaculture, which is land management design that observes natural ecosystems.
When they opened in August 2022, they were welcomed with open arms. They had return customers and formed relationships with patrons. However, months later in January, they received a letter from Culpeper County Zoning that they were in violation of the county’s code by operating a food business on a property zoned RA - Rural Agriculture.
Despite going back and forth with verbiage, Chand could not afford to pursue the challenge due to lack of funds. Instead, community members approached him with solutions to move to their property and continue operating.
“Seeing their love we were overwhelmed, we were very happy,” Chand said, adding it gave them a lot of courage to continue.
One of those people was Culpeper Cheese Company owner Jeffery Mitchell. He offered to rent the trailer a space in his back parking lot at 306 S. Main Street, Culpeper, of which Chand accepted. He began operations there on April 12.
“We wanted to serve our community on good hearts,” he said.
