Late October brings the return of everyone’s favorite fall festival, celebrating the best in Beer, Bourbon and BBQ; the 2023 Hop N Hog Culpeper Block Party & BBQ Competition is back, bigger and bolder than ever!
Taking place in the heart of Culpeper Downtown, join Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI), an award winning 501c3 nonprofit Main Street Program, from noon-5 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Depot District for a celebration like you’ve never experienced!
Spend the day sampling 20 taps, pouring some of the best local and regional beers and ciders. With WAR Craft Brewery, Far Gohn Brewing Company, Beer Hound Brewery, Iron Pipe Alewerks, Son of a Beer Cider, plus the Virginia Eagle beer truck full of crisp Virginia brews, there’s sure to be a favorite for everyone.
Next, the latest and very exciting addition to the annual Hop N Hog Culpeper Block Party & BBQ Competition is a bourbon sampling for even the finest of Virginia gentlemen and ladies! Before, during or after the Hops, sample your favorite bourbons. Whether you like Bourbon with a woody aroma, a warm vanilla finish, or dark caramel hue; discover, compare and savor Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Elijah Craig and Virginia made, Bowman Brothers. Plus, stop by the Belmont Farm Distillery tent to sample and take a bottle home!
Now there cannot be a Hop N Hog without a BBQ competition, and we have some of the finest competitors around, including Native Shire, Grandpa Foods, Happy Family Ranch, Shine on BBQ, Big Bad W Pit BBQ and Divine Swine. Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ from each competitor as they will be offering a $3 sample so you can vote for the People’s Choice winner! With local celebrity judges selecting who will take home the $1,000 Grand Prize, it’s sure to be a day full of sweet heat, smoky spice and everything nice.
This event packs all the punches with additional food options like Cap’n Corbin's fresh seafood, Fab Foods hot pizza and cold ice cream, and of course the tart lemonade and sweet deliciousness that is Country Kettle Popcorn!
Show up early and stay late to enjoy the best live music with Brisk playing acoustic 90s-00s alternative rock covers from noon-2 p.m. Then fan favorite, bluegrass-esque, string rock band, Gold Top County Ramblers round out the day, playing from 2:30-5 p.m. Shop local vendors and their products on theme with…you guessed it, Beer, Bourbon and BBQ! Sauces from Grandpa Foods and Poppi’s Hot Sauce are sure to make great souvenirs. Enjoy cigars from Historic Smoke, plus cigar and bar accessories from Valiant Vault. Get all the fall décor from Salvage Wood and Creations2B. Finally, visit the Museum of Culpeper History (learn about Elijah Craig’s ties to Culpeper!), Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission and State Climb to learn about their community presence.
This family friendly, fundraising event will take place rain or shine and will feature both a kid’s area and adult games (cornhole!) with prizes!
“We are excited to bring back Hop N Hog Culpeper Block Party," said Jonathan Krawchuk, Hop N Hog Committee Chairman. "We've continued to add additional opportunities for the community to have a great time . . . more music, more BBQ, and now signature Bourbons! It's a growing event that continues to bring together the community not only for a great time, but also for a great cause, helping Culpeper Renaissance continue the positive and impactful work they do!”
All are welcome, but please no pets or coolers. To purchase tickets, visit www.culpeperdowntown.com, or stop by Vinosity or Far Gohn Brewing Company in Culpeper Downtown. Early Bird Unlimited Tasting Tickets will be available for $35 from September 8 to September 15, online only!
Unlimited Tasting Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the gate and include entry, unlimited beer, cider and bourbon tastings, souvenir tasting glass, live entertainment, plus lawn games with prizes! General admission tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance or $20 at the gate and include entry, live entertainment, plus lawn games and prizes. Children 12 and under are FREE! Full size beer, cider and wine pours will be available for additional purchase.
Lastly but most importantly, an event of this nature would not be possible, without the support of our valued and generous sponsors, including The Town of Culpeper, Kid Central, TechBox, Kelly Thornton with Crossroads Realty Advisors – Long & Foster, UVA Community Credit Union, WJMA/SAM-FM, YHB CPAs & Consultants, Culpeper Times, Cintas, Culpeper Media, Jefferson Home Builders, Culpeper Star Exponent, Signature Real Estate with RE/MAX Regency and Xpress Copy & Graphics.
To volunteer or for more information about this event or future CRI events, visit www.culpeperdowntown.com, email crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call 540-825-4416.
