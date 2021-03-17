Pete Snyder, who seeks the Republican nomination in the November governor’s race, has been traveling to localities throughout Virginia and recently visited Culpeper.
Snyder, 48, founded the social media marketing company New Media Strategies and is a self-described “constitutional conservative” whose only previous foray into politics was an unsuccessful 2013 lieutenant governor bid.
Although Virginia has steadily voted blue for several years, Snyder told the Culpeper Times that he can win with the help of independents and those who “lean” Democrat, demographics he believes are upset over school shutdowns and high tax rates.
“They’re furious and they want change and that’s why I’m gonna win,” he said.
Any entrepreneur such as himself, Snyder said, has “to be an optimist at heart.”
“That said, I am not a fool. I would not be running if I didn’t fundamentally believe that we’re gonna win this nomination and be able to win in November,” he said.
The two primary issues of his campaign are fully reopening both schools and the economy. The third issue, he said, is restoring civil liberties and constitutional rights that “have absolutely been shredded by government under the guise of a pandemic.” He said the 2nd Amendment, 1st Amendment and religious freedoms are “under attack these days.”
Snyder added that the General Assembly has focused on the wrong issues - marijuana legalization, styrofoam container bans and “gun grabbing” bills - during the middle of a pandemic. Meanwhile, he is befuddled that schools are not fully reopened and churches face state-mandated restrictions while 200 people can go into a Walmart. He says all schools would have offered a five-day in-person learning option on Aug. 15 if he were governor. Now, he said, schools need to fully re-open “immediately.” He noted that it “can be done” as some private schools have resumed full operations with “nary an incident.”
“Five days a week, every week, with a teacher in every classroom. Not some of these babysitting services that folks are offering up,” he said, adding that school closures have had a “devastating impact” on children.
In addition to schools, Snyder said “we need to open our economy now” to save small businesses, which he described as “the backbone of our economy and the heartbeat of our community.”
Snyder described Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus-related executive orders as “unconstitutional” actions that “destroyed and obliterated our economy.”
“This was an unforced and unnecessary wound to ourselves,” he said.
He noted that Florida reopened its economy early and the only discernible difference between Virginia and Florida right now “is our economy is in shatters and theirs is thriving.” As of March 15, Virginia reported 6,981 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths per 100,000 residents compared to 9,217 cases and 151 deaths per 100,000 residents in Florida.
Snyder noted that he and his wife jumped to the aid of small businesses early on in the pandemic by launching the Virginia 30 Day Fund nonprofit organization. He explained the organization provides small businesses lifelines in the form of $3,000 grants.
“We thought that we would only have to do that for 30 or 45 days. It ended up being a whole year and we have funded nearly 1,000 small businesses all around Virginia - about a dozen in Culpeper alone,” Snyder said.
While in town, Snyder visited the Culpeper GOP headquarters and fielded questions from residents. He also stopped by Deli-icious, one of the local businesses that received a grant from the Virginia 30 Day Fund.
