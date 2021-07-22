Wollam Gardens, one of America’s most historic flower farms, is hosting an outdoor music festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, on their 11 acres in Jeffersonton. The festival celebrates some of the area’s best emerging bands surrounded by peak summer blooms.
The dynamic festival will feature a full day of pop, rock, folk and jazz in a hand-built, beautiful timber-framed pavilion, as well as food vendors (including a vegan option), local craft beer, and shaved ice to keep everyone cool. There will be farm tours and a make-your-own-flower crown station.
“Wollam is our favorite place for a weekend getaway from the city,” said Allison Smith, a frequent guest at the 18th-century farmhouse. “It's pristine, full of flowers, and has endless paths to stroll on the grounds.
“The farm staff make us feel like family every time we come for a visit, and we always leave with absolutely magnificent photos,” Smith said. “Our kids love it, too. They feel so free there, and they always learn something new about nature.”
Limited tickets providing access to all the bands and activities, and are available on Wollam Gardens’ website for $25, or at the gate (if available) the day of the festival for $35. Festival attendees can purchase a ticket for their leashed pet for $10.
“We are known for our events here. Everyone gets the chance to experience the flowers, hands-on at the flower-crown station. And the view of endless blossoms is breathtaking.” says Wollam Gardens’ Venue and Events Manager Joseph P. Harris.
Wollam Gardens was founded in 1988 on a property dating to 1747. It’s the gem of Jeffersonton, a short drive from both Culpeper and Warrenton.
Registration and more information, including dog visitation policy and directions, is available at http://wollamgardens.com/hot-blossom-music-festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.