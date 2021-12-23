Fred Sapp grew up in public housing with a single mother in Wilmington, Delaware. He remembers a city councilman who owned a house in his neighborhood as a way to register for elections but lived on the other side of town. The only time neighbors would see him would be during election time.
After moving to Culpeper soon after his daughter was born, Sapp recognized a similar activity.
Sapp, who lost in his bid for a seat on Culpeper Town Council, recently switched the name of his campaign Facebook page to Fred Sapp for an Inclusive Culpeper. Sapp posts statuses encouraging his nearly 765 followers to reach out to him via email or phone to discuss how to make this mission come to fruition.
“What I heard during my entire campaign as a candidate for Town Council I felt that it was time to take a timeout from being a candidate and you know, work towards what I’ve been talking about the entire time which was making sure everybody's represented in Culpeper.”
“There’s a group of people who feel underrepresented or not represented at all,” he continued. “They felt their part of Culpeper was not heard from.”
His goal is two pronged: bringing attention to the infrastructure needs of some forgotten communities as well as giving a voice to those who feel invisible when it’s not election time.
“They feel like the only time they see people is when it’s time to get a vote and somebody’s desperate for the vote,” Sapp said.
At a certain socioeconomic level, residents feel like they aren't heard, Sapp said.
“They don't feel the need to vote because they don't matter,” he continued. “It’s all about what happens on Davis Street and downtown.”
Focus, money and resources, he continued, are hyper focused on neighborhoods surrounding downtown and seem to dry up the further one gets away from Davis Street.
“Me, personally, if you’re going to represent the town, you need to got to every neighborhood in town and ask what they need, what they want and work towards that.”
Sapp said the focus of this discourse is focused on residents living on such streets as Yancy and Broad streets.
How is it going to make it happen? Sapp hopes to gather politicians, NAACP, clergy and other community members to start working together to create a more inclusive place for everyone.
“I want to bring these community leaders together and say, ‘How do we fix the rest of Culpeper?’” he said. “We know there is a part that feels represented, but there is a part that doesn’t. How do we unite the two Culpepers?”
However, Sapp doesn’t believe his Facebook page is a movement.
“There’s one man with an idea and that one man is not going to rest until he finds a way to bring voices and ideas to the rest of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.