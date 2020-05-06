How routines, timeouts and video chats conquer stress — A clinical psychologist explains how to navigate a new normal

The coronavirus outbreak has upended our lives — closing schools, gyms, bars, restaurants and turning gatherings virtual. Living through an unprecedented time can cause anxiety, stress and other hardships for people who live and work in our community.
So, how can we best manage our feelings around COVID-19? Karyn L. O’Brien, Psy.D., Novant Health UVA Health System senior director for behavioral health and diversity and inclusion, offers advice for those who are struggling with our new normal.
Q: What ways can people manage anxiety or stress around COVID-19?
A: The pandemic is new for everybody, but handling stress is not. Whatever you’ve done to manage stress in the past, those coping skills are still there for you to use. If you exercise to handle stress, continue to exercise. If you can't go to the gym, go for a walk outside — that is allowed. If you play an instrument, paint or have another creative hobby, keep practicing those skills. If you're more of a social butterfly who decompresses and handles stress by talking with friends, call people or set up a video chat.
Q: How can we maintain some sense of normalcy right now?
A: Don't stay in bed all day. Get up every morning at the same time, make your bed and get dressed like you would if you had to go to work. Take care of yourself. It can be easy to neglect personal hygiene when you don't have a reason to get up and look presentable but taking care of our physical appearances can influence our moods.
Also, stay active. Try your best to get outside at least once a day to get some physical activity and fresh air. These little things that seem like common sense are very important right now to be proactive and stave off depression and feelings of isolation.
Q: What advice do you have for people who are temporarily working from home?
A: Set an alarm to go off whenever you would typically leave work, and once that alarm goes off, you're done. Turn off your computer and stop working just like you would when you worked at the office. Resist temptation to check your email or wrap up “one last little thing” in the evening. It’s important to set boundaries for yourself.
If you can, keep your work in one particular room of the house that you can treat like your office. Try not to do work while in bed, as this can interfere with getting the best possible sleep.
Q: People who work in healthcare right now are facing unique challenges. How can they best get through this?
A: We need to take care of each other and ourselves. Even though you might be working longer shifts or extended hours, try to keep a regular sleep schedule as much as possible. Getting adequate rest is important for mental and physical health.
Don't let yourself become isolated. Talk with your friends and family about your frustrations or worries. We may not be able to meet with each other right now or visit in person, but you can call or video chat with your support network.
If you feel yourself getting overwhelmed and need to take a timeout when you're at work, take a 5-minute break. Stand out in a hallway or find a stairwell — that's OK to do. Even the most composed-looking medical professionals have had to hit the “pause” button during very heavy, stressful work hours. Just take that break, breathe and realize that you're doing the best that you can.
For updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the CDC website (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov). For the most up-to-date information from Culpeper Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus.
