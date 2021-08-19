Running is an accessible and inexpensive exercise that is great for your overall health. The benefits of running include building strong bones and muscles, improving cardiovascular fitness and maintaining a healthy weight. However, like any physical activity, sustaining an injury is a possibility.
Overuse injuries are the most common types of injuries among runners — especially for novice runners. Often, overuse injuries occur when you increase your running distance before your body has fully adapted to your current limits.
“It is important to be patient and gradually work to increase your running time and distance,” said Shane Devlin, DPT, a physical therapist at Novant Health UVA Health System Physical Therapy & Rehab – Powell. “The challenges for most runners are knowing how injuries occur, how to decrease risk of injury and when to consult a medical provider.”
Below, Devlin offers tips for avoiding running injuries.
Common running injuries
In most cases, overuse injuries from running involve increased strain on the muscles and tendons of the legs. If these tissues are not conditioned to withstand the loads placed upon them, an acute inflammatory reaction can occur, resulting in pain and stiffness.
Many novice runners also experience shin splints. This condition affects muscles deep in the calf that attach directly to the tibia – the main weight-bearing bone in the lower leg. If left untreated, this can eventually result in a stress fracture. Stress fractures, while not a clean break of the bone, are very painful and can eventually result in a true fracture without proper treatment.
Other common overuse injuries include Achilles’ tendinopathy, plantar fasciitis, patellar tendinopathy and iliotibial band (ITB) syndrome.
Recognizing when you are running too much
You should be aware of how much you are running each week, regardless of whether you are a novice or experienced runner. A rapid increase in running distance or pace can make you more susceptible to an injury. The 10 percent rule advises that you only increase your running distance/pace by about 10 percent every two to three weeks.
Additionally, keep track of how many miles you are putting on your running shoes. It is recommended that you get a new pair every 350 to 400 miles. If you run several times a week, consider alternating between different pairs of shoes.
Fuel the runner
According to SportMedBC, nutrition is key to maintaining yourself as a runner, and often is overlooked by beginners. Regardless of whether you are running for pleasure or to lose weight, it is important to be mindful of replacing calories burned with foods that boost your energy and add nutrients.
The quality of the calories is as important as the quantity. Some foods runners should include in their daily plans are bananas, oats, peanut butter, broccoli, dark chocolate, plain yogurt, potatoes and whole-grain pasta. Foods with high saturated oil or sugar content should be avoided.
Hydration is also key in keeping healthy while running. It can help you maintain a healthy heart rate, regulate body temperature and prevent muscle cramps – especially with warmer temperatures. As a general guideline, drink about 16 fluid ounces of water two hours before you run, about 5 to 10 oz. every 15 to 20 minutes while you are running, and another 16 to 24 oz. afterward.
When to seek medical care
If you have pain that persists despite resting and reducing your running volume, then it may be time to consult a doctor who may refer you to physical therapy. Trying to push through the pain may worsen your condition and cause further injury. Physical therapy can help identify some of the contributing factors of your pain and provide treatment to get you back up and running again.
For more information about rehab and therapy services in Culpeper, visit UVAHealth.com/CulpeperRehab.
