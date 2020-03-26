The Culpeper Human Services building at 1835 Industry Drive, Culpeper, and Culpeper Career Resource Center at 219 E Davis St, Culpeper, are closed to the public but is remaining fully operational during regular business hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Food Closets will be distributing at current location between 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can apply for Benefit Programs by calling toll free 855-635-4370 or online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov. Residents may call Culpeper Human Services at (540) 727-0372 to reach benefits staff by contacting their workers via phone.
Other local resources include:
Food
Kid Central Feeding breakfast (8-9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) Monday-Friday at Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper (children under Under 18)
Culpeper Public Schools Breakfast/Lunch-Sycamore Park Elementary, Emerald Hill Elementary and Pearl Sample Elementary
St. Stephens Food Closet, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Daily Pick up Voucher at Culpeper Career Resource Center- 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 219 E Davis St, Culpeper. (Any household)
Senior Boxes — Regular delivery schedule if on list already (seniors only)
Emergency Food, Culpeper Human Services — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1835 Industry Drive
Disconnections (gas, heat, electric or no primary heat source)
Bring disconnection notice/bill to Culpeper Human Services, email, fax( 540-727-7584) or upload to commonhelp.virginia.gov
Complete application online at Commonhelp.virginia.gov, call 1-855-635-4370, email, fax or pick up application in the office
Crisis program, Energy Share, Culpeper First call, Dollar Energy
Hygiene Products (Culpeper Human Services)
Based on supply available at the local office
