Human trafficking information forum hosted in Reva

Nearly 100 people visited Novum Baptist Church in Reva on Aug. 8 to learn about the signs of human trafficking.
The two hour forum, sponsored by Madison-Culpeper Moms For America, featured speakers such as Alcinda Hatfield of Anti-Trafficking International (ATI), Maggie Cleary of Attorney General Miyares’s office, Matthew Jones of State Police Human Trafficking Unit, Lt. Sarah McKnight of Madison Sheriff’s office, Mike Sharman, a Culpeper attorney, and Susan Young of Parent Coalition to End Human Trafficking.
Hatfield’s presentation highlighted types of traffickers, characteristics of vulnerability, methods of trafficking including sextortion, warning signs and red flags and action steps to be part of the solution.
Young shared the heart-wrenching story of the trafficking of their teenage daughter in Fairfax County.
Young emphasized the importance of parents in educating their children and suggested role-playing, such as asking a young child, “If a stranger asked your name, what would you say?” Another recommendation was making sure children have at least three trusted adults to speak to about uncomfortable or potentially dangerous situations.
Cleary shared that due to recently-passed legislation, all college freshmen at state universities will be required to complete a course about human trafficking, and hotel employees will receive special training as well. National Child ID kits are becoming available for parents to retain fingerprints and DNA samples for their children in the event of a life-saving need for such information.
In attendance were guests from 11 counties, including elected officials, candidates for office, and many law enforcement agencies.
“This is likely the most life-changing event I’ve ever attended,” said attendee Tammy Jones, formerly of Culpeper. “To find out there are things we can do about sex trafficking in our communities was empowering. I intend to duplicate the event in my state.”
“I plan to share these resources with my family, public and Christian schools, homeschool groups, churches and community organizations,” said Barby Mouring, a local educator.
Shelley Burnham, co-lead the Madison-Culpeper Moms For America Chapter, said plans are under way to host another Human Trafficking Forum in Culpeper this September.
After the forum, ATI received dozens of inquiries for future events and requests for prevention material. For more information, contact ATI through their website www.preventht.org.
Too bad "Sold" was removed from libraries.
