Hundreds of new parking spaces, pedestrian bridge earmarked for downtown Culpeper

Nearly 20 years after discussions began, issues surrounding downtown Culpeper’s lack of adequate parking may be solved.
Despite many years of studies and proposals, plans for installation of the new pedestrian bridge are anticipated to take approximately 18 months. In addition, the parking lot installation is anticipated to take approximately six to 12 additional months after the bridge’s completion, depending on the weather and start date. The bridge will start at the Depot, go above the railroad tracks and end at the site of the prospective new surface parking lot.
Early plans for this new infrastructure project hardly resemble what Culpeper residents can expect within the next few years.
In 2005, Walker Parking Consultants performed a Parking Supply/Demand Study that concluded parking within the Town of Culpeper was adequate, however, there seemed to be a deficit surrounding the Culpeper County offices and the Davis Street retail space. Another parking study was subsequently conducted in 2011.
Discussions about forming a public/private partnership in order to build a parking garage began in 2012, with the intention of redeveloping the State Theater and the opening of Culpeper Center & Suites.
Consultant Debi Sandlin with KJS Consulting, LLC developed a proposal to investigate the partnership, and determined, based on the parking requirements for the two facilities, an additional 449 spaces were necessary downtown.
In 2018, the Town’s Financial Roadmap was developed and included a plan to fund half of a parking structure, which was estimated to cost approximately $16 million.
After approaching several local developers, they all indicated it was not financially feasible to contribute $8 million towards a parking structure.
In March 2020, the property across from the Depot became an option for the Town to purchase. Rather than pursuing the $16 million project, the Town determined an estimated $6 million surface parking lot and pedestrian bridge from the empty lot to Davis Street was seen as a more feasible option.
Throughout 2022, Town staff worked with its on-call engineering consultant to receive approval of the proposed parking lot and pedestrian bridge plans from the Town, Virginia’s Department Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Norfolk Southern, the railroad company. Town Staff began preliminary site work following receiving all the necessary approvals in late 2022.
Town staff also solicited bids for the construction of the bridge, of which the Town Council approved the lowest bid from Taft Construction at the Town Council Meeting on March 14.
Paving and final construction will be completed by a combination of Town Staff and contractors following the construction of the pedestrian bridge because heavy construction equipment necessary for the bridge construction would likely do significant damage to the parking area.
