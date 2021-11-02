Hutchins wins seat on Culpeper school board

Former teacher and school board member Elizabeth Hutchins will represent the Stevensburg District on the Culpeper County School Board after winning the election Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals.
With five of six precincts reporting, Hutchins garnered nearly 50% of the vote with 1,439 votes. Challengers Lori Medley and Rebecca Bragg fell short. Neither broke 1,000 votes. Brag received 983 and Medley 552.
Both Betsy Howard Smith for the Cedar Mountain District and Deborah Desilets for the Jefferson District won their races as they ran unopposed. In Smith’s race, however, there were 63 write-ins and 135 write-ins in Desilets’s race.
Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon on Nov. 5. Results will be certified on Nov. 15.
