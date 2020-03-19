Unbelievable. Crazy. Surreal.
As powerful as the English language is, there are no words strong enough to describe the past two weeks. The first coronavirus case was reported in Virginia on March 7. Since then, to say the world has turned upside down is an understatement.
Within 10 days, Virginia had 51 cases and its first two deaths from the disease. Now more are infected, a number that will keep rising before the tide is stemmed.
Events are moving so fast, it’s difficult even for those of us in the news business to keep up. Many public gatherings were postponed, then canceled. We were told to avoid being around more than 250 people, then 100, then 50, then 10.
At this point, it’s tough to have visibility as to when life might return to normal – but it will.
As with any crisis, heroes emerge. The doctors, nurses and other staff at our local hospitals who literally put themselves in danger every time they treat a patient — and whose work may, unfortunately, just be starting. So many folks we may take for granted in normal times are providing essential services and stability during these troubling times: Our county government officials and employees, our sheriff’s deputies, our volunteer fire and rescue companies. And our fellow small business owners and workers, who are trying to serve their customers when the only certainty about the future of their business is uncertainty.
At the Culpeper Times, we are doing our best to keep you up to date on the latest developments — in this week’s paper and continuously online. In the 10 days since the first case was reported in Virginia, nearly 600,000 visitors went to our parent site InsideNoVa.com — three to four times our normal traffic.
We believe our role as a news organization is to connect our community — to each other, to critical information and to local businesses. As we hunker down to stop the spread of this disease, those connections will become more important than ever. If you know of local residents doing good things during this crisis or of ways people can help, please let us know (e-mail
editor@culpepertimes.com). We want to share those stories.
And we thank you for trusting us to keep you informed during this crisis. Stay safe and stay healthy!
