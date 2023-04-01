In a pickle: Culpeper’s newest sports craze

About three years ago, Amy Hinson and a group of community members joined the pickleball craze, getting together to have some fun and maybe even a little exercise. As of fall 2022, this group became an incorporated 501(c)(3) non-profit, with over 125 registered affiliate members and a seven person Board of Directors.
The sport is played on a court much like that in tennis, however, it is less than one third the size of a tennis court. The net stands 36 inches high, and the small, plastic ball is swatted back and forth, with the players’ objective of clearing the net while hopefully keeping the ball in bounds, by way of paddles. Its origin is rumored to have been invented when some friends could not find a shuttlecock to play badminton.
Little more than a children’s game invented in 1965, pickleball has far outgrown its Pacific Northwest birthplace and is now a serious sport. Some would refer to it as the new national pastime for fun exercise.
“What better way is there to get exercise, have some laughs, and enjoy the sunshine,” Hinson said.
Hinson inherited her love of the game after her father taught her husband how to play. They’ve been fanatics ever since.
A Northern Virginia transplant, Hinson and her family joined the Culpeper community in 2009. It was challenging for her to make friends and community connections, as she considers herself more introverted.
She credits pickleball with moving her out of her comfort zone. She is proud that since starting this club, she is less apprehensive with interaction in larger groups, more at ease with public speaking, and she has acquired a much broader social circle.
“Pickleball’s one to one interaction helped me ease out of being an introvert,” she said. “I could never see myself starting a large group. Now I am excited to see the growth of the club.”
Hinson started the club simply aspiring to make her town a nice place to live and to make some friends. She has done both and so much more.
Hinson is currently seated as Executive Committee President of their Board of Directors, leading the charge.
The Culpeper Pickleball Club has indeed grown, now with three venues to play at – Mountain Run Lake Park, The Culpeper County Fieldhouse and the PATH Recreation & Fitness Center.
The club is volunteer fueled with several committees who do all the work. Hinson is pleased with their relationship with Culpeper Parks and Recreation, attributing the club expansion to their partnership.
“This partnership, and our many volunteers, made it possible to make so many wonderful programs happen.”
Hinson’s goal for the club is to spread her joy for the game of pickleball, while improving her own game and watching others’ skills improve. The exercise is a bonus – and so is having fun.
“There is something special about teaching a beginner class and seeing people light up when they catch the pickleball bug,” Hinson said.
The future of the club is bright, with many plans on the horizon. Coming soon is a DUPR Flex league, men’s and women’s doubles, The Culpickle Classic Tournament and their 3rd annual signature Annual Friendsgiving Tournament in the fall.
There is also talk of adding a designated youth program. At present the club is open to over 18, and those adult affiliates can register their minor children Junior Affiliates.
For information on the Culpeper Pickleball Club, visit www.culpeperpickleballclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.