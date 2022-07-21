The Culpeper County Department of Economic Development will be hosting the county’s first Be A Culpeper Local Week from August 1-7.
The event will coincide with Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend, and the final week before Culpeper students return to school.
The week will celebrate Culpeper businesses with a number of businesses offering promotions and specials.
A complete list of participating businesses and specials can be found on the Be A Culpeper Local website and Facebook page.
Throughout the week, the department will highlight the importance of the #ChooseCulpeper and #BeACulpeperLocal campaigns, and the impacts of shopping locally.
“Be A Culpeper Local Week is a chance to show your support for small businesses," said Business Development Coordinator for Culpeper County Winona Pritts. "Our Culpeper businesses not only provide jobs and significantly impact our economy but add to our sense of community. Don’t miss out on supporting your favorite businesses.”
Be A Culpeper Local swag will be available at participating stores to thank customers and bring attention to the importance of shopping local. Limited time shop-local punch cards will be available for the event. Pick up your punch card at any participating business, when you make purchases, obtain services, or take in an event at five participating businesses during the week, you will receive a unique Choose Culpeper t-shirt.
All up-to-date information, business spotlights, promotion announcements, and more will be posted on the Be A Culpeper Local website and Facebook page.
