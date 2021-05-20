Culpeper Mayor Michael Olinger announced Wednesday night that he is forgoing a re-election bid in favor of family time.
Olinger, who is nearing the end of his second term, wrote on Facebook that it became important to spend more time with family after his father's death in August.
Shortly after Olinger’s announcement, two sitting council members who are in the middle of their four-year terms - Jamie Clancey and Frank Reaves Jr. - announced that they are running for mayor. They must still collect and file the 125 signatures necessary to be on the ballot by June 8, Registrar James Clements said. They will face off against Councilman Jon Russell, who has already qualified to be on the ballot.
Russell - who is in the last year of his second term - released a statement thanking Olinger for his years of service, saying he relates to the decision as his father died in 2008.
“Some dads are larger than life and their passing takes a long while to work through. I admire his commitment to his family. I look forward to finishing out the year with him on council,” Russell said.
Olinger is in his second mayoral term and previously served 13 years as a council member. Over that time, he said it was a pleasure to work with fellow council members and an “outstanding” town staff.
“We worked as a team to accomplish many projects during my tenure. I truly appreciate all of the support I have received over my years of service,” Olinger wrote.
He also expressed his love for Culpeper and said "I'm not going to disappear."
