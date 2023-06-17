Independent candidate qualifies for State Senate District 28 race

Rappahannock County resident Elizabeth Melson has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an Independent candidate for State Senate District 28, according to a press release published Saturday.
"I've traveled all over the district since filing to run for State Senate on April 25," she said. "Most people were really excited to hear that an Independent candidate is running for office and happy to sign the petition. Some people were at least willing to give me a chance of getting on the ballot."
On June 16, Rappahannock County Registrar Kimberly McKeirnan notified Melson via email she obtained the required number of petition signatures for ballot access, which is 250. Melson, with the help of volunteers and professional consultant, Robert Lynch, obtained nearly 400 entries.
"I've really enjoyed speaking with the people of the 28th Senate District and look forward to gearing up my campaign now that the first hurdles of ballot access have been achieved."
The deadline for achieving requirement and submitting all election forms is June 20.
The newly drawn Senate District 28 includes Southern Fauquier, Western Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange and Greene counties.
Melson will face three-term incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) and Democrat Jason Ford in November.
Reeves was named the General Election Republican nominee for Virginia’s 28th Senate District in May after handily defeating challenger Mike Allers in a firehouse primary.
Ford, previously served as U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s field organizer for Culpeper and Orange counties, announced his candidacy in late May.
Melson is a mom, wife, small business owner, farmer and advocate for voters-first reforms. She is a formerly justice-impacted person, who has chosen to return to the corrections system to offer weekly trauma-informed programming to residents at RSW Regional Jail. She has extensive experience in grassroots organizing and citizen advocacy for good governance reforms, regenerative agriculture and consumer sovereignty, residential solar energy, sentencing reform, rights restoration, and has advocated for meaningful programming in corrections.
Melson currently serves on Rappahannock County Board of Social Services and has formerly served on state-wide boards of Virginia Hemp Coalition, Virginia Farmers Market Association, and was a co-founder and former president of FairVote Virginia.
Melson has signed the Activate Virginia and Big Money Out pledges to not accept donations from Dominion or Appalachian power companies and to work toward campaign finance reform. She states on her website that she will not accept contributions from any corporations. So far, Melson has been endorsed by Virginia Hemp Coalition and has a 10/10 Score from the Virginia Good Governance group.
For more information visit www.melsonforvirginia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.