Industry leaders educate community in Culpeper Chamber of Commerce event

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce again hosted its State of the Community speaking engagement event on March 15. Attendees came together on Zoom to hear about the most pressing issues facing Culpeper and its residents.
SMALL BUSINESS
Rosi Beachy, Central Virginia SBDC Advisor for America’s Small Business Development Centers was the first to speak about the importance of small businesses in Culpeper and how the SBDC works to make those businesses thrive.
SBDC is a nonprofit and “team of business and technical experts offering advice and assistance to entrepreneurs of all sizes, confidentially and free of charge.”
They provide one-on-one business plans, funding sources, hiring/employee retention and more.
They also provide training events like the Culpeper County Conference at Germanna Community College from 8-2:30 p.m. on April 26.
“We achieved significant impact in Culpeper through our consulting sessions,” Beachy added.
In 2022, due to these services, Culpeper added:
47 new businesses
10 new jobs
$236,000 in capital formation
179 consulting hours with Culpeper clients
ECONOMIC VITALITY
Local commercial banker with UVA Community Credit Union Tripp Butler spoke to the town and county’s economic health and development.
“I believe Culpeper is on sound financial footing,” Butler said. “Due to various factors which i believe in 2023 we will have a strong year based upon where we have been and where we see ourselves going.”
What makes Culpeper have an enriched community include:
Programs that support vocational education for school age and second career adults
A fluid road system to access major thoroughfares and markets
A destination that is appealing through tourism, recreations, shopping and accommodations
Rural/agricultural attributes
Access to medical services
Butler continued, sales tax have grown each year in the town and county from $9.2 million in 2020 to $11.1 million in 2022. Also, unemployment has decreased from 4.5% in 2020 to 2.5% in 2022.
WORKFORCE
Ed Dalrymple Jr., who serves as president of Dalrymple Holding Corporation, spoke about the community’s need for an active and educated workforce.
“Businesses do need employees and businesses need to recognize that need.”
Germanna Community College works as a huge asset to business owners looking to hire, he continued.
Germanna can develop programs to industry standards, can provide truing before employment, retrain to change current position and provide additional training to current employees.
Germanna is the third largest school in the Virginia Community College System. Advancements in their nursing and construction programs make them ideal for prospective employees.
“Workforce development in Culpeper is a changing program and one that Culpeper should be very proud of,” he said.
COMMUNITY HEALTH
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Executive Director Jim LaGraffe took time to speak about COVID-19, local behavioral health updates and more.
Referencing data from the Virginia Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases “has dropped dramatically in 2023” and deaths within the service area have “drastically reduced.”
On the topic of behavioral health, which LaGraffe explains is the combination of mental health and substance use, over the past three years, the pandemic has increased mental health symptoms and substance use locally.
In Culpeper, the suicide rate is “significantly above” the state and national averages. From 2016 through 2020, there were 42 suicides in Culpeper.
Culpeper also has a high rate of overdose deaths in comparison to state and national averages.
From 2016 through 2020, there were 83 overdose deaths in Culpeper.
“We see in the Culpeper community almost double the state rate,” LaGraffe said, noting fentanyl overdoses continue to rise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Virginia State Police First Sergeant Brooks Taylor wrapped up the event with insight into Culpeper’s public safety efforts.
In 2022, there were 891 vehicle crashes and five fatalities.
“Our main goal is to reduce fatality and injury crashes, and we do that in a lot of ways,” Taylor said.
He described a “multi-prong approach” to reduce vehicle crashes by using the three Es - educate, enforce and engineering.
Taylor also spoke about the negative effects of fentanyl is having locally.
“That is probably the number one drug that is purchased and dealt in this area,” he said. “Unfortunately, it has caused a lot of deaths. We’re working really really hard to combat that.”
Whether it's uniformed or un-uniformed, we are here to support the community.”
