International Peace Run travels through Culpeper

In a time where war rages across Ukraine, parts of the Middle East and Africa, the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run gives hope that one day those places will see peace.
On April 25, the peace call came knocking on Culpeper’s door.
The international organization, which travels across the world running in torch relays to express a longing for peace, sent both a women's and men’s relay team to run down Culpeper’s Main Street with its lit torch held high.
Taking turns at each stop, runners Harita Davies of New Zealand and Marina Pak of Russia/Ukraine took on Culpeper following a visit to a Montessori school in Charlottesville earlier that afternoon.
Since being founded in 1987, runners have visited over 150 nations and territories with their message.
The runners are currently on the Southeast Loop until April 29. The route started in New York and will circle through Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
To see where runners are in the United States, go online to https://www.peacerun.org/us/. See where runners are internationally, go online to https://www.peacerun.org/eu/.
