Fauquier Health is bringing a new service to Culpeper with the recent hiring of Dr. Gurwinder Singh, an internal medicine specialist who began working in town this month.
Singh, 31, will provide adult health care for acute and chronic issues. His areas of expertise include adult and geriatric health, preventive care, diabetes, hypertension, lung conditions, critical care management, joint disorders and mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.
Singh, now in his eighth year practicing, attended medical school in India and received a residency in internal medicine at Drexel University. He previously worked in Williamsburg at Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians and Williamsburg Landing Primary Care.
“I thoroughly enjoy getting to know my patients and aim to involve them in all aspects of their care. I want to make sure they fully understand the nature of their conditions and feel comfortable with the treatment plans that have been identified for them. I don’t want to be seen as just their physician, I want to be seen as their advocate,” Singh said.
Sarah Cubbage, Fauquier’s senior marketing coordinator, said expanding services has been one of the hospital’s priorities over the last several years to “give residents better access to more options and care.” Singh noted that residents will no longer have to make the 30-minute drive to Warrenton to receive the services he offers.
Cubbage noted that the hospital can now “kind of keep folks in their local communities and not have to force them to feel like they need to travel as much to get the care that they need.” She added that Singh will be a great asset who provides “a very deep level of care to residents.”
“By having Dr. Singh join our team, it’s really allowing us to kind of capitalize on a multi-specialty offering where we’re going to have internal medicine as well as the general surgery clinic that’s already established out there. And hopefully in the future, we’re just going to keep on expanding,” she said.
Singh is working out of the hospital’s 1100 Sunset Lane location.
