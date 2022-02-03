In a digital age where it seems even snapping a photo can gain anyone notoriety, a business card belonging to a Rixeyville man went semi-viral on social media in January due to some of his unconventional services.
A photo of Randy Sheads, 70, business card was shared on Jan. 15 to a public group with over 69,000 members. It garnered over 1,000 shares and 200 comments before making its way to local Culpeper County group pages where discussions continued about the bizarre nature of the offered services, which include talent scout, goats and pigs castrated, fence post broker, missing wives located and snake catching.
“Most of those things I have done,” Sheads said. “I can attempt any one of them, but they're not what I do on a full time basis.”
Sheads has worked as a qualified gas science technician for 40 years, repairing gas water heaters and gas fireplaces. He said he doesn't have to continue working but chooses to.
“I like meeting people,” he said. “I’ve collected hundreds of customers. They call me back every year.”
As for his card, though, Sheads doesn't know who posted it and suspects someone may have passed it over to someone else who may have posted it.
“That card was only supposed to go to close friends and acquaintances,” he explained. “It was never supposed to go on like it did.”
Sheads has received calls from people in Texas, Michigan and Florida. Even his grandson in Colorado Springs saw it. Despite its wide audience, Sheds said business stayed the same.
“I’ve been kind of neutral (about the success of the post) but my family, they were kind of positive. They thought it was neato that it got blasted up like it did and gone viral.”
Sheads’ wife, Donna, he said, thought it was funny and was amused.
Despite the list of unique services, Sheads admits some of the listings were used to “tickle (people’s) interest” like the tap dance lessons, but explains if he had to teach somebody tap dancing, he certainly could.
Other services, though, like neutering farm animals, catching snakes and selling fence posts are within his wheelhouse.
Sheds moved to Culpeper from Fairfax County in 1959. He grew up on a dairy farm where learning how to do and work on just about anything and everything was a necessity.
“Anybody knows that anybody raised up on a dairy farm, you learn how to do everything,” Sheads said. “You learn how to deal with everything.”
“You had to be innovative and you had to make things work because you couldn't depend on finding somebody else to get things fixed for you.”
Between his new found fame and ongoing career, Sheads still finds time to reflect and cherish his faith.
“God has been good to me and that's something in my daily word i always try to pick out a way to give Him the praise."
