January films at the Packard Campus Theater

Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, each year the Librarian of Congress names to the National Film Registry 25 motion pictures that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant. The films must be at least 10 years old and American produced. This month’s screenings celebrate the Registry, and features some titles just added to the National Film Registry.
The Packard Campus Theater offers a film every Friday at 7:30 p.m., a matinee on Saturdays at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening.
Programs are free and the matinee shows will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.
Wearing face masks is recommended as the theater will open to 100% capacity.
The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper, Virginia.
The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 @ 7:30 p.m.
Now, Voyager (Warner Bros, 1942)
A classic Bette Davis film that also features Paul Henreid and Claude Rains. Davis through help from therapy grows from a spinster to a strong independent woman. B&W, 117 minutes. Added to the NFR in 2007.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7@ 2:00 p.m.
All Things Equal #3: A program of short films from the NFR (Various)
The National Film Registry includes a wide variety of films in addition to the Hollywood features included in this month’s screenings. Some of the more esoteric titles will be featured in this program that highlights short subjects on the Registry. B&W and Color, 120 minutes.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Fever (Paramount, 1977)
John Travolta’s breakout film that also helped create the Disco Era. The Bee Gees provided most of the music for the film and the success of the movie’s soundtrack reinvigorated their career. Travolta’s famous white suit has often been parodied. Color, 119 minutes. Added to the NFR in 2010.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 @ 7:30 p.m.
Shaft (MGM, 1971)
Gordon Parks directed this often violent detective film starring Richard Roundtree. The success of the film led to a series of action films with African-American leads, a genre that became known as “Blacksploitation”… including a number of Shaft sequels. Isaac Hayes sets the mood with the Oscar winning theme song. Color, 100 minutes. Rated R. Added to the Registry in 2000.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 @ 2:00 p.m.
The Little Mermaid (Disney, 1989)
The story of mermaid Ariel who against her father’s wishes makes contact with humans. This film led to a resurgence in the popularity of Disney feature cartoons, due in part to the great musical score and songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Color, 83 minutes. JUST ADDED to the National Film Registry.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 14 @ 7:30 p.m.
The Sting (Universal, 1973)
Robert Redford and Paul Newman team up for a second (and regrettably last time) with results equal to their first pairing in Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid. A couple of con men seek to outdo mobster Robert Shaw. Marvin Hamlisch provided the score that tapped into ragtime music and made Scott Joplin a star again. Color, 129 minutes. Added to the NFR in 2005.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 @ 7:30 p.m.
Wings (Paramount, 1927)
Carla Bow and Charles “Buddy” Rogers star in a love story set during the Great War. Director William Wellman, who flew in WWI, expertly balanced the love story and the action sequences. The film won the first Oscar for Best Picture. B&W, 111 minutes. Added to the NFR in 1997. Silent with musical accompaniment by Ben Model.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 @ 2:00 p.m.
Goonies (Warner Bros, 1985)
Inspired by the success of treasure seeking films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, and featuring some of the same talent as the Indy Jones films. This time it is a group of kids that have many adventures following a treasure map. Color, 114 minutes. Added to the Nation Film Registry in 2017.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 @ 7:30 p.m.
Iron Man (Paramount, 2008)
Iron Man not only brought Robert Downey, Jr.’s career back to life but also started the frenzy of Marvel Comic based films. Famed comic book author Stan Lee co-created the character. Color, 126 minutes. JUST ADDED to the National Film Registry.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 @ 7:30 p.m.
Cyrano De Bergerac (United Artists, 1950)
The often humorous but ultimately tragic story of the secret love Cyrano de Bergerac has for the lovely Roxanne. Jose Ferrer in one of his greatest role portrays the swordsman with a big nose. B&W, 113 minutes. JUST ADDED to the National Film Registry.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28 @ 2:00 p.m.
Dances With Wolves (Orion, 1990)
Kevin Costner directed and stars in this tale of a Union Army officer that gains a mutual respect with a tribe of Sioux. The film was generally well received by native Americans, in no small part to the use of actual Indian languages (Lakota, Pawnee). The first western to win Best Picture since 1931. Color, 181 minutes. Added to the National Film Registry in 2007.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 @ 7:30 p.m.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (Paramount, 1981)
George Lucas’ homage to movie serials of the 1940s. Throw in his buddy Steven Spielberg to direct and his Star Wars actor Harrison Ford to play the central character and you end up with a great adventure film. Led to a number of sequels including the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Color, 115 minutes. Added to the NFR in 1999.
