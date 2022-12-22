January films at the Packard Campus Theater

Today

Periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling sharply to near 15. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.