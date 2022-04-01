Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations across the world including one on Rixeyville Road are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses can be found at at 15103 Rixeyville Road.
“While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person," said said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. "We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled in most congregations for April 10, entitled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” and the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15.
For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses go to jw.org.
