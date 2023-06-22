Jenkins running for Culpeper County Sheriff reelection

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will be running for reelection this November election, Culpeper County General Registrar and Elections confirmed Thursday morning.
Jenkins will face Joseph Watson and Timothy Chilton at the ballot box.
Jenkins came under fire in April when the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized thousands of dollars in forfeiture funds in January from a reelection committee for Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins.
According to a document published on April 5 on forfeiture.gov, "$10,000.00 from Bank Account No. XXXXX8133 in the name of Scott Howard Jenkins for Sheriff at Blue Ridge Bank, Culpeper, VA, by the FBI on January 31, 2023 for forfeiture pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 981(a)(1)(C).”
The statute 18 U.S.C. 981(a)(1)(C) is outlined as: Property subject to forfeiture which originates or contains proceeds traceable to a violation of 34 relevant sections, including bank fraud (1344), concealment of assets from conservator, receiver or liquidating agent (1032), fraud and related activity in connection with computers (1030) or any offense constituting “specified unlawful activity” (as defined in section 1956(c)(7)), or a conspiracy to commit such offense.
According to Cornell Law School's website, Section 18 U.S. Code § 1956 is entitled, "Laundering of monetary instruments."
Neither U.S. Department of Justice Spokesman Joshua Stueve nor FBI Public Affairs Specialist Dennette Rybiski would confirm or deny the existence of any investigation and declined to provide any comments.
When checking the committee's available balance with the Virginia State Board of Elections campaign finance reports, its most recent reporting period - July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, shows contributions received totaling $11,500. Following two expenditures, the ending balance totals $10,649.50.
NBC Washington reported on April 11 that two weeks ago sources with knowledge of the investigation told its investigative team, "a number of Culpeper County employees have been subpoenaed to testify to a federal grand jury." The station said it was unclear whether the two were related.
The station also reported in March that newly uncovered court documents revealed a federal wiretap of a phone linked to Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins. It was unclear whether the three incidents were connected.
