Jeremy Engh recognized as conservationist of the year

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District recently recognized Culpeper County farmer Jeremy Engh of Lakota Ranch with the District’s Conservationist of the Year Award.
Engh and his family have a long history of conservation on their 730-acre farm in Remington along the Rappahannock River in Culpeper County. The farm is home to the oldest and most prominent Devon beef cattle herd in the nation – a reputation the Engh family has held since the 1950s.
The entire operation consists of 1,200 acres of both owned and rented land where 350 cows graze year-round, utilizing intensive rotational grazing, strip grazing and mob grazing management on stockpiled forages.
The livestock are excluded from all streams on the farm, have alternative water troughs to drink from supplied by both wells and spring developments. They also have stream crossings that can act as hardened access watering points when needed. And the farms are routinely soil sampled and have and follow nutrient management plans.
The fields are a rich mix of forages with cool and warm season species. Annually, they frost seed nearly 500 acres with a clover mix, that consists of about half clover varieties, and a heavy mix of forbs, legumes and grass seed varieties.
They also graze 60 acres of summer annuals and 80 acres of winter annuals each year and have incorporated native warm season perennials such as gamma, bluestem and switchgrass within their river bottom fields.
Rotational grazing, mob grazing and strip grazing are all management tools Engh utilizes to improve the fields year after year and keep his herds fat and happy. At the home farm, there are close to 30 pasture fields that the livestock are rotated through. Engh rotates the herds far before the grasses are grazed down to the minimum grazing height for those forage species and maintains a thick stockpile in many of the fields. He avoids herbicides and manages invasive species, weeds and undesirable grazing species by bush hogging and utilizing the cattle to encourage the growth of ideal forages.
Engh has regularly made himself and the farm available for workshops and teaching others further supporting the nomination.
The Engh family was recognized at the Culpeper SWCD Annual Awards banquet by Culpeper County Directors Tom O’Halloran and Dennis Verhoff and Associate Director Bob Williamson along with Culpeper County Supervisor David Durr, Andrew Smith, Chief Deputy Director and James Martin, Division Director of the Soil and Water Division from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation were also in attendance.
