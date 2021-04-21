In just four days, the local Jersey Mike’s received a comprehensive interior makeover.
When the store reopened after a brief closure to complete an $80,000 renovation, sandwich fanatics were greeted by a sleek new interior design.
Pat White, the owner of the Jersey Mike’s at 765 Nalles Mill Road, said customers have expressed positive feedback and no one can believe the overhaul took just four days.
He explained that the renovations brought about “night and day” changes by providing an updated modern look to the restaurant. While nearly every interior decorative aspect has changed, White said one thing will remain the same: The sandwiches are delicious as ever.
The renovation project, which was funded primarily by the restaurant’s corporate office, brought in new walls, furniture, lights, a ceiling, countertops, menu board, tables and chairs.
White, a Culpeper native who has owned the store since 2014, thanked the community for an abundance of support over the years.
That support was recently illustrated when proceeds from every sale went to the Culpeper 4-H. Loyal customers flocked to the restaurant in large numbers that day and sales totaled $8,600. Coupled with money donated at the register, Jersey Mike’s donated $10,000 to 4-H.
