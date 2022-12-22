Jewell Tone Music owner wins Citizen of the Year

Despite battling a debilitating case of COVID-19 for months, Jewell Tone Music owner John Jewell still kept his eye on his mission: instill a love of music and the arts into Culpeper’s youth today and beyond.
“It's never about himself,” said Jewell Tone Music Administrator Lynda Hammond. “It's always about someone else.”
Every year, the Culpeper Times chooses a Citizen of the Year. This person is chosen on the basis of their contributions to Culpeper and its citizens. Last year, Culpeper Food Closet Manager Bob Hilton, a longtime volunteer, won the honor. Past winners include Effie Foster and Gladys Williams.
Jewell Tone Music of North Main Street in Culpeper offers professional music instruction for such instruments as guitar, piano, ukulele and voice. Art classes are also offered.
While first setting up shop nearly 11 years ago in a two-room studio, the center moved to its current location to expand into seven rooms. Come the new year, however, JTM will be on the move again, expanding to a 12 room studio.
“What he is building, he wants it to be lasting,” said Crissy Morgante, one of Jewell Tone Music’s first employees.
Despite expansion plans beginning last year, things were put on hold when both Jewell and wife, Carla, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2021, with John suffering the worst of it.
When John’s oxygen dropped to 70, Hammond explained, Carla called paramedics who refused to enter the home. After Carla dragged him to the door, Jewell was admitted to UVA Culpeper Medical Center with COVID pneumonia in both lungs where was intubated and sedated for several weeks.
When he was brought out of sedation, he aspirated and contracted bacterial pneumonia in both lungs. Again, he was intubated and sedated. Due to his declining status, on December 20, 2021, he was transferred to Bons Secours Memorial Hospital in Richmond where he received a tracheostomy. He spent over five weeks intubated and sedated where developed a stage four pressure wound down to the bone.
After being discharged in early 2022, Hammond approached the Jewell’s children in April about putting on a fundraiser to help ease the family’s financial burden via a music benefit.
In total, the Jewells accumulated over $2 million in hospital bills.
“Between the copays, gas has gone up, the medical bills that are coming in, (we) wanted to try to give back a little bit for what they have done for the community,” Hammond said at the time.
On June 4, students, families and music lovers turned out to Unionville Brewing Co. LLC to open their hearts and wallets to help raise funds so that Jewell can continue to receive the medical care he needed such as the daily visits to Fauquier Hospital for IV infusion of antibiotics.
In total, nearly $1,800 was raised.
“A lot of people did rally behind them to help them,” Hammond said. “He still has a little bit of issues from it, but he’s been striding along.”
Before contracting COVID-19, Jewell taught guitar, piano/keyboard, ukulele and voice to upwards of 200 students throughout the years. Nowadays, he fills in where he’s needed.
“Even with all of the struggles, he was worried about his students and the children and creating a new space for everyone to come together (while) creating a program that’s actually going to be inclusive,” Hammond said.
Jewell has had his sights set on establishing a nonprofit for students who cannot afford lessons or equipment, Morgante said. The pilot program will be geared towards special needs children.
“He’s had these big plans and still, until the day he came out, he still has thought about those, and he’s still pushing them for the community,” Hammond said.
Jewell wants to be able to offer that program completely free to participants, which wouldn’t be unlike Jewell.
Not wanting to lose students, Morgante explained, Jewell would gift lessons for months for those who could no longer afford them.
“He always has the mind to do those kinds of things,” Morgante said. “He’s humble.”
Morgante explained JTM wasn’t offering art classes until he found out she herself was an artist. It was a “dream come true” for her to facilitate art lessons for children
“They’ve been facilitators of my own personal dream,” she said.
Jewell has also been working with the Rappahannock Rapidan Community Service Board to introduce a volunteer program to bring in an intern to get people back into the workforce.
“He and Carla are on a mission basically, for a long time now they have really been trying to bring something to the culpeper community that they really feel is needed and that is education in the arts and music,” she continued.
