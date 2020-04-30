JMU grad to become CCHS band director

Culpeper County High School announces Nathan Childs as the new CCHS Director of Bands.
Childs is a 2019 graduate of James Madison University, where he majored in Music Education.
He has performed in a variety of ensembles on the flute, sousaphone, and percussion. He was a four-year member of the JMU Marching Royal Dukes; playing the snare drum and sousaphone. While part of the JMU marching band, he served as the snare drum section leader. Childs was the percussion principal for the JMU Symphonic Band.
His music led him to opportunities to play as part of the Shenandoah Valley Pipe Band, Massanutten Brass Band, and Valley Wind Ensemble. He has experience as an adjudicator for VBODA District Band and Valley Honor Band auditions.
Childs’ work in community building is a highlight of his resume. He was a presenter at the 2017 JMU May Symposium on JMUke: Engaging the Community in Making and Learning. He also presented at the international music IMPACT Conference at New York University on Making, Participating, and Community-building: JMUke and Places of Music Learning.
He has worked as an instructional assistant and percussion instructor at Harrisonburg High School and a counselor at JMU Summer Band Camps.
“We are excited to see the energy and expertise of Mr. Childs in action with our students as they create music and performances together," CCHS Principal Dr. Soderholm said. "His experience with a myriad of instruments and ensembles will greatly benefit our students and community.”
