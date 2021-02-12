Joy Orr was named the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year for providing a much-needed downtown service. Her business, The Refinery at 120, hosts small to medium-sized events including weddings, private parties and showers.
Originally, the location housed a bridal rental company but Orr explained plans shifted upon the realization that there was a real need for an event venue in the downtown area.
“So we converted the downstairs, then the upstairs became available, we converted the upstairs and then we really took off after that,” she said.
After learning of her selection as Entrepreneur of the Year, Orr noted that The Refinery’s all-female staff has worked very hard to make the business a success.
“Every weekend we come out and do our best for Culpeper. So it’s awesome to get noticed for that,” she said.
The Refinery offers a 50% discount to any nonprofit organizations that would like to host events and oftentimes donates the space for nonprofits.
“So we try our best to be a part of the community but at the same time still be able to keep our doors open,” Orr said.
