Virginia Continuing Legal Education, the non-profit educational division of the Virginia Law Foundation, has just published Julia Savage’s in-depth publication entitled “Virginia Family Law: A Systematic Approach.” This more than 1,000-page resource addresses divorce, annulment, pretrial diversion by the court, spousal support, child support, property, child custody and visitation, domestic violence and more. The two volumes were originally written in 1998 and subsequently went through several revisions by Richard D. Balnave, a professor emeritus of law at University of Virginia School of Law. Savage created the updates to the revised volumes with the most current law and newest statutory developments.
Available in print and electronic formats, this family law publication covers many recent changes in the law and the latest requirements regarding family law. More than 200 usable forms are included.
Savage is a partner with Walker Jones, PC with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia. She has maintained a family law practice there for almost 40 years. She earned a B.A. from St. Bonaventure University and her J.D. from New England School of Law in Boston.
As a member of the Virginia State Bar, she served on the Committee on Lawyer Discipline for nine years and on the Board of Governors for the Family Law Section for five years. From 2002-2018, Savage held an appointment through the Supreme Court of Virginia to serve as a substitute judge.
Currently she serves on the statewide Family Law Legislative Coalition that was established to help create better family law legislation. Savage is certified by the Supreme Court of Virginia to represent juveniles as guardian ad litem. She is a member of the Fauquier County Bar Association.
Savage has been recognized by Washingtonian Magazine as a top lawyer and a top divorce and family law lawyer. A member of Ten Leaders in Matrimonial and Divorce Law, she is listed in the Martindale-Hubble Bar Register of Preeminent Attorneys where she maintains an AV rating. She is consistently recognized as a Virginia Super Lawyer.
More information on Virginia Family Law: A Systematic Approach is available at vacle.org. Savage can be reached at jsavage@walkerjoneslaw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.