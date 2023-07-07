July film screenings at the Packard Campus Theater

Westerns. No other genre of film is more loved by moviegoers, or more dismissed than by the critics. Whether the good guy is heading them off at the pass, or the rancher is struggling to keep his herd fed, film westerns tell stories about us in an early time.
These photoplays can be violent, sentimental, and action packed. Often with panoramic views of the geographic American West, the western has captured the attention of filmgoers since The Great Train Robbery was first screened in 1903. But for every grand Western like High Noon, My Darling Clementine or She Wore a Yellow Ribbon there have been Westerns made that are a bit more eccentric, or say “off the beaten path.”
This month the Packard Campus Theater looks at a number of Westerns that for one reason or another are not your classic tale but pretty darn fun to watch anyhow.
July starts with James Garner continuing his Maverick persona on the big screen in Support Your Local Sheriff, and the funny side of the West continues with Duck You Sucker and Blazing Saddles. While all the films have a twist to them a few, like Desperado, have a more serious slant. In all if you like the West, but are willing to explore a different trail then you are set.
Due to necessary electrical maintenance to the NAVCC facility, the film screening schedule for the next few months will be altered. The Packard Campus Theater will be screening films on Thursday and Friday nights only. Programs are free and the matinee shows will be family friendly.
Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise noted.
The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper, Virginia.
The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of the cinema.
Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles. The programs will again highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films.
Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater Schedule
THURSDAY, JULY 6 @ 7:30 p.m.
Support Your Local Sheriff (United Artists, 1969)
A would-be cowboy stops in a small town while on his way to Australia. He somewhat unwittingly becomes the town’s sheriff. Stars James Garner. Color, 92 minutes.
FRIDAY, JULY 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
Desperado (Columbia, 1995)
Antonio Banderas stars as El Mariachi, a man looking to return the favor to a drug lord that killed his lover. Also stars Steve Buscemi and directed by Robert Rodriguez. Rated R. Color, 105 minutes.
THURSDAY, JULY 13 @ 7:30 p.m.
The Valley of Gwangi (Warner Bros.-Seven Arts, 1969)
The great animator Ray Harryhausen did the effects for this Western that is more Jurassic Park than cowboys and Indians. Stars James Franciscus. Color, 96 minutes.
FRIDAY, JULY 14 @ 7:30 p.m.
A Fistful of Dynamite (MGM, 1971)
The spaghetti western, a genre into itself, gained it name since most of the films were made by Italians. None better than Sergio Leone, who directed this film, and others like A Fistful of Dollars. Stars Rod Steiger and James Coburn. Rated PG. Color, 157 Minutes.
THURSDAY, JULY 20 @ 7:30 p.m.
Buck and the Preacher (Columbia, 1972)
Just after the end of The Civil War a wagon train of Black settlers head West. Some plantation owners hire a gang to stop their former slaves. Stars and directed by Sidney Poitier. Color, 102 minutes.
FRIDAY, JULY 21 @ 7:30 p.m.
Johnny Guitar (Republic, 1954)
Joan Crawford stars (Nicholas Ray directs) in a Western story that shows the women were as strong as the men, and had to be. Color, 110 minutes.
THURSDAY, JULY 27 @ 7:30 p.m.
Destry Rides Again (Universal, 1939)
James Stewart rides into Bottleneck and as the new sheriff looks to clean up the town. Marlene Dietrich plays the saloon girl that is won over to the sheriff’s side. Black & white, 95 minutes.
FRIDAY, JULY 28 @ 7:30 p.m.
Blazing Saddles (Warner Bros, 1974)
Auteur filmmaker Mel Brooks looks at the multilayered story of the American West. Well, sort of. Brooks’ send up of the Western stars Cleavon Little and the brilliant Gene Wilder. Rated R. Color, 93 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.